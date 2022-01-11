Notification Center

Windows Microsoft Tablets Deals

Microsoft's 'always-connected' Surface Pro X giant is on sale at a very reasonable price right now

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Microsoft's 'always-connected' Surface Pro X giant is on sale at a very reasonable price right now
The Surface Pro X is probably not Microsoft's most popular tablet, but at the right price, the versatile 13-inch giant first unveiled back in 2019 can definitely give the best iPads out there a run for their money with a sleek design, full Windows support, and standard LTE connectivity. 

Of course, this bad boy doesn't usually come cheap, fetching $900 in an entry-level variant... that's actually not "always connected", settling just for good old fashioned Wi-Fi technology. 

Incredibly enough, Woot is currently charging as little as $699.99 for a 256GB configuration originally priced at a whopping $1,250. This model does come with built-in 4G LTE capabilities, mind you, not to mention a speedy solid-state drive and a decent 8 gigs of RAM.

Microsoft Surface Pro X

8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, Microsoft SQ1, 4G LTE, 1-Year Warranty

$550 off (44%)
$699 99
$1249 99
Buy at Woot

What's the catch, you ask? Well, it's pretty simple, and believe it or not, it's not that inconvenient. In order to score the huge aforementioned $550 discount, you'll have to be okay with buying a "factory reconditioned" Surface Pro X unit... backed by a full 1-year warranty provided by none other than Microsoft.

According to Woot, these products on sale here at just seven Benjamins a pop are "as close to new as you can get without technically being new", having cleared a rigorous inspection process before being restored to "fully working condition by the original manufacturer or a certified partner."

Obviously, you won't also get a keyboard or stylus included in your $700, but the Surface Pro X is considerably thinner and lighter than 2021's Surface Pro 8 powerhouse while still promising to deliver "all-day" battery life (where a day lasts no more than 15 hours), as well as enough raw power to handle said day's work and entertainment requirements with an SQ1 processor developed by Microsoft itself in collaboration with Qualcomm. 

