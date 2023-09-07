Best Buy is running a dazzling Surface Pro 9 deal of the day





This time around, you can get an entry-level variant of Microsoft's super-versatile and ultra-productive 13-inch tablet at a special price for 24 hours only, which means that you can keep you spending to a minimum... if you hurry and don't mind settling for just 128 gigs of internal storage space.

Microsoft Surface Pro 9 Wi-Fi Only, 128GB SSD, 8GB Memory, Intel Evo Core i5 Processor, 13-Inch PixelSense Flow Touchscreen with 2880 x 1920 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Windows 11 Software, Up to 15.5 Hours of Battery Life, Two USB-C Ports with USB 4.0 and Thunderbolt 4 Support, 2W Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos, 10MP Rear-Facing Autofocus Camera, Windows Hello Face Authentication Front Camera, Platinum Color, Device Only (Latest Model) $200 off (20%) $799 99 $999 99 Buy at BestBuy





That's 128 gigs of blazing fast solid-state storage, mind you, and it goes nicely with a decidedly respectable 8GB RAM count and an impressively powerful Intel Core i5 processor. And all that can be yours for a measly $799.99 right now, down from a $999.99 list price and on par with the most affordable Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 configuration, which is clearly nowhere near as punchy as this bad boy.





We could even go so far as to call the Surface Pro 9 the overall best tablet available today for business professionals on the move, who no longer have to spend an arm and a leg to get a portable workhorse that can also do a more than adequate job of keeping you entertained during your travels.





After all, this 13-inch giant not only comes with the full Windows 11 experience on the software side of things, also sporting a stunning "PixelSense Flow" display with pretty thin bezels and silky smooth 120Hz refresh rate capabilities. Then you have a couple of surprisingly powerful speakers with Dolby Atmos support, an excellent battery life rating of up to 15.5 hours of "typical" usage between charges, and everything you could ever need from a connectivity and ports standpoint, from USB-C to Thunderbolt 4 technology.





if you can. In short, this is an absolute value champion that trumps pretty much all of the best iPad s out there in a number of key departments, and if that sounds like something you'd be interested in, you should probably hurry up and pull the trigger at Best Buy while you can...you can.

Another day, another outstanding Surface Pro 9 discount. That's... not quite how things have gone at major US retailers like Amazon and Best Buy of late, but it's not very far from the truth either.