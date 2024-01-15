You can now save an incredible $540 on a Surface Pro 9 with 16GB RAM and a keyboard
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
You know those very good budget tablets that look incredibly attractive when they go $50 or $100 below their already great list prices? The Surface Pro 9 is... clearly not one of them, normally costing a whopping $999.99 and up and frequently scoring discounts of anywhere between $200 and $400 in various configurations.
But even by those standards, Best Buy's latest deal on Microsoft's newest 13-inch 2-in-1 powerhouse certainly feels special and extremely hard to turn down, slashing an absolutely monumental 540 bucks off the regular price of a Pro 9 unit with Intel Core i5 inside, a speedy 256GB solid-state drive, generous 16GB memory count, and a keyboard bundled in.
While you'd typically pay no less than $1,539.99 for such a remarkable productivity-focused combo, this hot new and presumably limited-time promotion brings that price point all the way down to $999.99, which remember is how much Microsoft normally charges for an entry-level Surface Pro 9 variant with a 128 gig SSD, just 8 gigs of RAM, and no keyboard included.
To further highlight the unrivaled value of this Pro 9 model on sale alongside its most useful accessory out there, we'd like to bring to your attention Apple's 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2022), which Amazon currently sells for no less than $1,150 with the same 256 gigs of internal storage space but only 8GB RAM and no keyboard or anything else of that sort bundled in.
Then you have Samsung's Galaxy Tab S9 Plus, which just so happens to be discounted at the time of this writing to under $900 in a 512GB storage configuration... that also does not include a keyboard.
That means you might just be looking at the absolute best tablet you can get right now for $999.99 (or around that mark), especially if you're into Windows and like to get a little bit of work done in addition to staying entertained during your travels.
