Microsoft's LTE-enabled 'Surface Pro 8 for Business' is not coming until 2022

Microsoft's LTE-enabled 'Surface Pro 8 for Business' is not coming until 20220
Unlike all the Wi-Fi-only Surface Pro 8 configurations that are already up for pre-order ahead of an October 5 shipment start, the LTE-enabled variants are vaguely slated for 2022 availability. That's according to Microsoft's own business-centric product webpage, mind you, which means there's absolutely no hope for a commercial release by the end of this year now.
If you need an always-connected Surface earlier than next year, you can get the early 2021-released Pro 7+ with LTE for as little as $1,149.99 or a Microsoft SQ2-powered Pro X with a whopping 16GB RAM and speedy 256GB SSD on deck in addition to standalone cellular technology at $1,499.99 right now.
Alas, the much cheaper Surface Pro X versions with SQ1 power, LTE, less memory, and/or less storage are currently unavailable through Microsoft's official US e-store, although other retailers may well have you covered if you know where to look.