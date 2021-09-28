Microsoft's LTE-enabled 'Surface Pro 8 for Business' is not coming until 2022

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





Obviously, that doesn't mean the 2-in-1 powerhouse will lack the option to stay connected wherever its owners go, but rather that said option is not exactly right around the corner.





Unlike all the Wi-Fi-only Surface Pro 8 configurations that are already up for pre-order ahead of an October 5 shipment start, the LTE-enabled variants are vaguely slated for 2022 availability. That's according to Microsoft's own business-centric product webpage , mind you, which means there's absolutely no hope for a commercial release by the end of this year now.





Intriguingly, the aptly named "Surface Pro 8 for Business" is set to come with your choice of Intel Core i7, i5, or i3 processors, unlike the consumer-oriented model, which can only be had with Intel Core i5 or i7 power... for some reason. Unfortunately, the entire enterprise-friendly pricing structure is still under wraps, while the most affordable "regular" Surface Pro 8 unit costs $1,099.99... with no keyboard cover or Surface Pen included.





If you need an always-connected Surface earlier than next year, you can get the early 2021-released Pro 7+ with LTE for as little as $1,149.99 or a Microsoft SQ2-powered Pro X with a whopping 16GB RAM and speedy 256GB SSD on deck in addition to standalone cellular technology at $1,499.99 right now.





Alas, the much cheaper Surface Pro X versions with SQ1 power, LTE, less memory, and/or less storage are currently unavailable through Microsoft's official US e-store, although other retailers may well have you covered if you know where to look.





