Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Apple iPhone 13 at $41/mo

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Apple iPhone 13 at $41/mo

 View
Windows Microsoft Tablets

Microsoft's LTE-enabled 'Surface Pro 8 for Business' is not coming until 2022

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Microsoft's LTE-enabled 'Surface Pro 8 for Business' is not coming until 2022
The Surface Pro 8 stole the limelight last week with its "virtually edge to edge" 13-inch display supporting state-of-the-art 120Hz refresh rate technology, as well as a huge processing speed upgrade over its 2019 predecessor, but if you paid close attention to Microsoft's product announcement, you may have noticed that the company left out any mention of LTE Advanced connectivity.

Obviously, that doesn't mean the 2-in-1 powerhouse will lack the option to stay connected wherever its owners go, but rather that said option is not exactly right around the corner.

Microsoft Surface Pro 8

Platinum, Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD

$1099 99
Buy at Microsoft
 

Unlike all the Wi-Fi-only Surface Pro 8 configurations that are already up for pre-order ahead of an October 5 shipment start, the LTE-enabled variants are vaguely slated for 2022 availability. That's according to Microsoft's own business-centric product webpage, mind you, which means there's absolutely no hope for a commercial release by the end of this year now.

Intriguingly, the aptly named "Surface Pro 8 for Business" is set to come with your choice of Intel Core i7, i5, or i3 processors, unlike the consumer-oriented model, which can only be had with Intel Core i5 or i7 power... for some reason. Unfortunately, the entire enterprise-friendly pricing structure is still under wraps, while the most affordable "regular" Surface Pro 8 unit costs $1,099.99... with no keyboard cover or Surface Pen included.

Surface Pro 7+ for Business

Platinum, Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD, LTE

$1149 99
Buy at Microsoft

Surface Pro X

Platinum, Microsoft SQ2, LTE, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD

$1499 99
Buy at Microsoft

If you need an always-connected Surface earlier than next year, you can get the early 2021-released Pro 7+ with LTE for as little as $1,149.99 or a Microsoft SQ2-powered Pro X with a whopping 16GB RAM and speedy 256GB SSD on deck in addition to standalone cellular technology at $1,499.99 right now.

Alas, the much cheaper Surface Pro X versions with SQ1 power, LTE, less memory, and/or less storage are currently unavailable through Microsoft's official US e-store, although other retailers may well have you covered if you know where to look.

Microsoft's Surface Duo 2 is here with three cameras, updated displays, $1500 price
featured
featured
Microsoft's Surface Duo 2 is here with three cameras, updated displays, $1500 price
Sep 22, 2021, 11:01 AM, by Joshua Swingle
Microsoft's Surface Duo 2 to receive three years of Android updates
Microsoft's Surface Duo 2 to receive three years of Android updates
Sep 24, 2021, 10:43 AM, by Iskren Gaidarov
The OG Surface Duo will get Android 11 before year's end
The OG Surface Duo will get Android 11 before year's end
Sep 23, 2021, 4:38 PM, by Anam Hamid
Microsoft promises an improved and super modern-looking Skype
Microsoft promises an improved and super modern-looking Skype
2 hours ago, by Cosmin Vasile

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Latest News

Big Fairphone 4 5G leak reveals revamped design, internal upgrades
by Joshua Swingle,  0
Big Fairphone 4 5G leak reveals revamped design, internal upgrades
Pricey new Amazon Halo View health and fitness band adds display, BMI tracking
by Daniel Petrov,  0
Pricey new Amazon Halo View health and fitness band adds display, BMI tracking
Allstate reveals results of its 5G iPhone 13 series drop tests (VIDEO)
by Alan Friedman,  2
Allstate reveals results of its 5G iPhone 13 series drop tests (VIDEO)
The Echo Show 15 is Amazon's largest, most expensive smart display
by Daniel Petrov,  0
The Echo Show 15 is Amazon's largest, most expensive smart display
Amazon finally makes your talks with Alexa completely private
by Daniel Petrov,  0
Amazon finally makes your talks with Alexa completely private
iPhone 13: I hate that you'll love Apple's recycled iPhone 12 Pro
by Martin Filipov,  0
iPhone 13: I hate that you'll love Apple's recycled iPhone 12 Pro
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless