Microsoft promises an improved and super modern-looking Skype

Microsoft promises an improved and super modern-looking Skype1
If you, like many others, think Skype is slow and unreliable, you’ll be happy to know that Microsoft improved performance in key scenarios by 30% on desktop, and over 2,000% on Android.
Visually, expect a lot of changes to come in the next months, including new themes featuring vibrant colors, upgraded chat headers, fluent icons, and gradients for profiles and non-customized chats.
There’s a bunch of other new features and improvements announced by Microsoft, yet there’s no timeline for their arrival yet. Still, it’s nice to know that Skype is changing for the better, so here is hoping everything revealed by Microsoft this week will be released sooner rather than later.