Best Buy has one Surface Pro 8 model (with keyboard) on sale at a huge Black Friday 2022 discount





We're talking about a 256GB storage configuration also equipped with a decent 8 gigs of RAM and extremely powerful Intel Evo Core i5 processor (from the 11th Gen Tiger Lake family), which Best Buy is currently selling at a completely unprecedented $450 discount when taking into consideration the aforementioned productivity-enhancing accessory as well.

This killer new deal dropping the 13-inch tablet laptop replacement to a lower-than-ever (bundle) price of $899.99 is explicitly advertised with the Black Friday 2022 label, which almost certainly means that Best Buy has no plans to offer heftier discounts (on this particular variant, at least) through the end of the month.





The same is likely to be true for other major US retailers as well, so it's probably a good idea to not waste any more time and get an early start on your holiday shopping right now if you can afford to cough up nine Benjamins and you don't feel like you absolutely need to own the newer, faster, and of course, costlier Surface Pro 9.





The Surface Pro 8 is still plenty powerful, mind you, even if you compare it with the best tablets released in the last year or so, virtually all of which continue to be at a clear disadvantage when it comes to mobile productivity.





The Pro 9 and Pro 8 also look pretty much the same on the outside, with identical screen bezels and premium build materials, while sharing a high-quality jumbo-sized 120Hz PixelSense Flow display too.





At $899.99, the Surface Pro 8 (with keyboard) manages to undercut Apple's hot new iPad Pro 12.9 (2022) ... without keyboard... or a 256GB SSD... or a nifty built-in kickstand... or full Windows 11 support.





That's definitely not a bargain price by conventional tablet standards, but the value for money feels essentially unrivaled at the time of this writing, looking good to stay the same throughout the holidays.

The wait is finally over for Black Friday bargain hunters in love with the productivity of Windows 11 and versatility of Surface Pro devices... interested in purchasing one very specific version of last year's 2-in-1 Pro 8 powerhouse (with a nifty keyboard included).