Grab a Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ with an included keyboard at a $330 discount from Best Buy

Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ with a keyboard: Save $330! Get the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ with an included keyboard from Best Buy and save $330 in the process. The tablet has a big screen, which is perfect for binge-watching Netflix, and delivers decent performance for day-to-day tasks. $330 off (35%) $599 99 $929 99 Buy at BestBuy

This variant of the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ comes with an Intel Core i3 processor under the hood, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space (SSD). Now, the Intel Core i3 is a little modest in terms of firepower, so the Surface Pro 7+ is not exactly a mobile powerhouse and is not suitable for heavy tasks or heavy games. However, it should be able to deal with day-to-day stuff like browsing the web and streaming videos without any hiccups.Additionally, the tablet sports a big 12.3-inch screen, which is awesome for the times you just want to mellow out on your couch binge-watching your favorite TV series. Also, the device lasts up to 15 hours on a single charge and comes with fast charging support.Oh, and it can easily replace your laptop. Being a Microsoft Surface tablet, the Surface Pro 7+ runs on Windows, and all it needs is a TypeCover keyboard to turn into a laptop. And the best thing is that such a keyboard is included in the box!So, through this deal, you buy a device that can be your new tablet and your new laptop for way, way less than usual. Don't miss out on your chance to save big and grab a Surface Pro 7+ now at a discount while you can!