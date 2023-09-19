Grab a Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ with an included keyboard at a $330 discount from Best Buy
Samsung's Galaxy Tab S9 lineup and Apple's iPad Pro tablets may be mobile powerhouses and among the best tablets money can buy, but they cost an arm and a leg to get.
If you are in the market for something more budget-friendly and prefer a more PC-like user experience, you will be pleased to learn that Best Buy currently has a really awesome deal on Microsoft's Surface Pro 7+.
This variant of the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ comes with an Intel Core i3 processor under the hood, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space (SSD). Now, the Intel Core i3 is a little modest in terms of firepower, so the Surface Pro 7+ is not exactly a mobile powerhouse and is not suitable for heavy tasks or heavy games. However, it should be able to deal with day-to-day stuff like browsing the web and streaming videos without any hiccups.
Oh, and it can easily replace your laptop. Being a Microsoft Surface tablet, the Surface Pro 7+ runs on Windows, and all it needs is a TypeCover keyboard to turn into a laptop. And the best thing is that such a keyboard is included in the box!
So, through this deal, you buy a device that can be your new tablet and your new laptop for way, way less than usual. Don't miss out on your chance to save big and grab a Surface Pro 7+ now at a discount while you can!
The tablet is discounted by a whopping $330, which means it can be yours for just $599.99. However, you should act fast and take advantage of this deal while it's still available since you never know when Best Buy will return the tablet to its usual price.
Additionally, the tablet sports a big 12.3-inch screen, which is awesome for the times you just want to mellow out on your couch binge-watching your favorite TV series. Also, the device lasts up to 15 hours on a single charge and comes with fast charging support.
