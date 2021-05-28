Microsoft’s Surface Pro 7 is $260 off for Memorial Day at Best Buy
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Normally you’d need to buy the Surface’s keyboard cover separately, but with this deal you buy both the device and its accessory at a massively reduced price. The Surface Pro 7 deal is for the 4GB of RAM and 128GB of SSD storage model. It also packs the 10th generation Intel Core i3 processor and comes in Platinum with a Black Type Cover.
The Microsoft Surface Pro 7’s 2-in-1 design gives the user both the portability of a tablet and the functionality of a desktop PC. The Windows 10 device has a 12.3-inch, 2,736 x 1,824 resolution LCD touchscreen display, in addition to dual far-field studio mics for enhanced studio-like microphone performance. The Surface Pro 7 also features a 5MP front facing camera.
In terms of connectivity, it offers a USB-C port and a USB-A connector, as well as Bluetooth 5.0 and Wi-Fi 6. According to Microsoft, the Surface Pro 7 has a battery life of 10.5 hours and a weight of 1.70 pounds (775 grams).
Microsoft is offering a 1-year limited hardware warranty for the device.