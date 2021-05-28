Microsoft’s Surface Pro 7 is $260 off for Memorial Day at Best Buy



The Microsoft Surface Pro 7’s 2-in-1 design gives the user both the portability of a tablet and the functionality of a desktop PC. The Windows 10 device has a 12.3-inch, 2,736 x 1,824 resolution LCD touchscreen display, in addition to dual far-field studio mics for enhanced studio-like microphone performance. The Surface Pro 7 also features a 5MP front facing camera.

In terms of connectivity, it offers a USB-C port and a USB-A connector, as well as Bluetooth 5.0 and Wi-Fi 6. According to Microsoft, the Surface Pro 7 has a battery life of 10.5 hours and a weight of 1.70 pounds (775 grams).The Surface Pro Signature Type cover that is included in the deal is a modern lightweight keyboard accessory that not only adds functionality to the Surface Pro 7, but also protects the device, making it easy to carry on in the wild. The keyboard also creates a laptop-like experience.Microsoft is offering a 1-year limited hardware warranty for the device.