Windows Microsoft Deals

Microsoft’s Surface Pro 7 is $260 off for Memorial Day at Best Buy

Iskren Gaidarov
By Iskren Gaidarov
May 28, 2021, 4:35 AM
Microsoft’s Surface Pro 7 is $260 off for Memorial Day at Best Buy
The Surface Pro 7 is currently on sale at Best Buy for $699, a $260 discount making it one of the biggest price drops ever. The offer includes Microsoft’s Windows tablet and its official Type Cover. The deal is a part of the store’s ongoing Memorial Day sale. Don't forget to check our best Memorial Day deals on smartphones pick. 

Microsoft Surface Pro 7

- Core i3, 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD, Platinum

$260 off (27%)
$699
$959
Buy at BestBuy

Normally you’d need to buy the Surface’s keyboard cover separately, but with this deal you buy both the device and its accessory at a massively reduced price. The Surface Pro 7 deal is for the 4GB of RAM and 128GB of SSD storage model. It also packs the 10th generation Intel Core i3 processor and comes in Platinum with a Black Type Cover.
 
The Microsoft Surface Pro 7’s 2-in-1 design gives the user both the portability of a tablet and the functionality of a desktop PC. The Windows 10 device has a 12.3-inch, 2,736 x 1,824 resolution LCD touchscreen display, in addition to dual far-field studio mics for enhanced studio-like microphone performance. The Surface Pro 7 also features a 5MP front facing camera.


In terms of connectivity, it offers a USB-C port and a USB-A connector, as well as Bluetooth 5.0 and Wi-Fi 6. According to Microsoft, the Surface Pro 7 has a battery life of 10.5 hours and a weight of 1.70 pounds (775 grams).

The Surface Pro Signature Type cover that is included in the deal is a modern lightweight keyboard accessory that not only adds functionality to the Surface Pro 7, but also protects the device, making it easy to carry on in the wild. The keyboard also creates a laptop-like experience.

Microsoft is offering a 1-year limited hardware warranty for the device.

