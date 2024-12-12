Microsoft's compact Surface Go tablet is on sale at an unbelievable price with a keyboard and case

Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

Released all the way back in 2018, Microsoft's first-gen Surface Go is obviously not among the best of the best tablets money can buy right now. But compared to something like Amazon's Fire HD 10 or the Lenovo Tab M9, this 10-inch Windows-powered ultraportable can certainly still offer great bang for your buck... if you understand exactly what you're getting and sacrificing here.

Originally priced... way higher, the Surface Go is available for a measly $99.99 today only at Woot. Given the slate's super-advanced age and that incredibly low price point, you probably won't be shocked to learn that you're dealing with refurbished units rather than all-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged ones.

Microsoft Surface Go

Wi-Fi Only, 64GB Storage, 4GB RAM, Intel Pentium 4415Y Processor, Windows 10 in S Mode, 10-Inch PixelSense Touchscreen with 1800 x 1200 Pixel Resolution, 2W Stereo Speakers with Dolby Audio Technology, Up to 9 Hours of Battery Life, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 5MP Front-Facing Camera, Refurbished, Microsoft Surface Type Cover and STM Dux Rugged Case Included, 90-Day Seller Warranty
$99 99
Buy at Woot

But these ultra-affordable refurbs do come with a decent 90-day seller warranty, and more impressively, your 100 bucks will get you a Surface Type Cover and STM Dux rugged case in addition to the 4GB RAM-packing tablet itself. The keyboard alone is normally priced at, you guessed it, $99.99, so as outdated as the OG Surface Go might look at first glance, it feels pretty much impossible to say no to this amazing Christmas promotion if you're in the market for a budget tablet for a loved one or even yourself.

Despite lacking Windows 11 support, this is still an exceptionally productive and respectably powerful mobile computing machine, relying on Windows 10 (in S Mode) to help you get a little work done on the move while pairing the aforementioned 4 gigs of memory with a not-too-shabby 64 gigs of internal storage space and packing an Intel Pentium processor.

The 10-inch PixelSense display, meanwhile, offers a resolution of 1800 x 1200 pixels and a resulting 3:2 aspect ratio that's decently suited for both business and pleasure, working in conjunction with some very nice 2W stereo speakers to keep you entertained for up to 9 hours between charges when you feel the need to take a break from your Excel charts, Word documents, and PowerPoint presentations.

All in all, this is a tremendous last-minute Christmas deal for Windows fans and tablet users on super-tight budgets, and you should probably hurry and take advantage of it before Woot inevitably runs out of stock or the promotion's expiration time arrives.
