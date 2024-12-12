Microsoft's compact Surface Go tablet is on sale at an unbelievable price with a keyboard and case





Originally priced... way higher, the Surface Go is available for a measly $99.99 today only at Woot. Given the slate's super-advanced age and that incredibly low price point, you probably won't be shocked to learn that you're dealing with refurbished units rather than all-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged ones.

Microsoft Surface Go Wi-Fi Only, 64GB Storage, 4GB RAM, Intel Pentium 4415Y Processor, Windows 10 in S Mode, 10-Inch PixelSense Touchscreen with 1800 x 1200 Pixel Resolution, 2W Stereo Speakers with Dolby Audio Technology, Up to 9 Hours of Battery Life, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 5MP Front-Facing Camera, Refurbished, Microsoft Surface Type Cover and STM Dux Rugged Case Included, 90-Day Seller Warranty $99 99 Buy at Woot





But these ultra-affordable refurbs do come with a decent 90-day seller warranty, and more impressively, your 100 bucks will get you a Surface Type Cover and STM Dux rugged case in addition to the 4GB RAM-packing tablet itself. The keyboard alone is normally priced at, you guessed it, $99.99, so as outdated as the OG Surface Go might look at first glance, it feels pretty much impossible to say no to this amazing Christmas promotion if you're in the market for a budget tablet for a loved one or even yourself.





Despite lacking Windows 11 support, this is still an exceptionally productive and respectably powerful mobile computing machine, relying on Windows 10 (in S Mode) to help you get a little work done on the move while pairing the aforementioned 4 gigs of memory with a not-too-shabby 64 gigs of internal storage space and packing an Intel Pentium processor.



The 10-inch PixelSense display, meanwhile, offers a resolution of 1800 x 1200 pixels and a resulting 3:2 aspect ratio that's decently suited for both business and pleasure, working in conjunction with some very nice 2W stereo speakers to keep you entertained for up to 9 hours between charges when you feel the need to take a break from your Excel charts, Word documents, and PowerPoint presentations.





All in all, this is a tremendous last-minute Christmas deal for Windows fans and tablet users on super-tight budgets, and you should probably hurry and take advantage of it before Woot inevitably runs out of stock or the promotion's expiration time arrives.