Apple to release 16-inch iPad Pro during Q4 of 2023 say those familiar with the plan

A large 16-inch iPad is being developed by Apple according to The Information . The idea is to make the iPad more like a laptop replacement than ever before. A person familiar with the project said that the device would be released during the fourth quarter of next year and would match the screen size of the 16-inch MacBook Pro. Apple has been touting the iPad Pro as a laptop replacement and with the new Stage Manager multitasking feature, the tablet is closer than ever to making this true.

The report says that a 16-inch iPad Pro would be geared toward professionals such as graphic artists and designers. The report also dovetails with comments made last December by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman who said that Apple was working on a 15-inch iPad. However, Gurman's take on this was a little different . Instead of saying that Apple was considering a larger-screened iPad Pro to produce a laptop rival, he pointed out that Apple did not have a smart display device in its lineup.







But instead of competing with Amazon, Google, and even Meta in this market, Apple might feel more at home once again promoting a larger iPad Pro model as a computer, particularly a laptop replacement. In other words, Gurman was talking about a larger-screened iPad Pro doing battle with a product like the Amazon Echo Show 15









Earlier this month, Gurman discussed the possibility of Apple releasing a stand-alone device that combines the iPad with a smart speaker hub. He also mentioned that Apple is working on a dock accessory that an iPad could be placed in to make it a smart display. Either the stand-alone device or a docked iPad could be placed in the kitchen, on a nightstand, or in a living room. In other words, you could find them all over a house similar to where consumers place their smart display devices. This could give iPad sales a shot in the arm.





It's more powerful than most computers. It's a cinema (for streaming movies), an editing suite, a book, and a computer. It goes anywhere, and with the Cellular variant, it stays connected everywhere. It is easy to use. It's even better with Apple Pencil.







And Ross Young, the highly accurate tipster who also is the co-founder and CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC), said that his supply chain sources tell him that Apple is working on an iPad with a 14.1-inch screen . Perhaps the rumors about a 14.1-inch iPad Pro and a 16-inch iPad Pro are both legit. This would actually make sense since Apple does offer 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models.









While the 11-inch model uses the Liquid Retina display (LCD), the 12.9-inch unit features a mini-LED display that Apple calls the Liquid Retina XDR. This display features a 1,000,000 to 1 contrast ratio, more lifelike and vivid colors, deeper blacks, and 1000 nits of brightness with a peak of 1600. Both displays feature the ProMotion screen with a 120Hz refresh rate.

But that is this year. If you believe in the saying that where there is smoke, there is fire, Apple is seemingly working on a larger-screened iPad Pro device or a pair of them. Maybe the iPad Pro won't replace everyone's laptop, but it might be a serviceable replacement for many consumers.



Apple just released its 11-inch and 12.9-inch M2-powered iPad Pro tablets today. The chipset carries 20 billion transistors and features an 8-core CPU that is up to 15% faster. The 10-core GPU delivers up to 35% faster graphics performance.