Copilot can now see your laptop screen - might be time to close those tabs

By
A new feature to the Copilot app on Windows 11 is now coming: Copilot Vision. The feature will allow the generative AI chatbot to see and interact with what's on your screen and across the OS. The feature first debuted in Microsoft Edge, and now it's coming to Windows 11 laptops and PCs.

Copilot is Microsoft's take on generative AI, and as the AI tech advances, it's getting more and more features and capabilities. The latest feature will help it grow more to the level of a personal assistant on your Windows computer. Dubbed Copilot Vision, the feature will grant the AI chatbot eyes.

Copilot Vision basically lets Copilot assist you in apps. You can choose which app to share with it, and give it permission to see inside of it. Copilot can then offer suggestions, help out with tasks, and interact - like highlighting buttons you may want to click on, not fully controlling the app (at least just yet).

Meanwhile, Microsoft has also addressed potential privacy concerns that may arise. The company says Copilot Vision only works when you ask it to, and that the AI is not able to interact with anything unless you've given it permission to do that.

Initially, Microsoft unveiled this feature for Windows last year, during a Copilot+ event. During the event, the tech giant showcased playing Minecraft with Copilot watching as somewhat of a backseat gamer, giving you feedback.

Now, the feature should work with any app, including video games and productivity programs or what have you. Next week, Copilot Vision should be available to test in preview with Insiders that are in the Windows Insider Program. At the moment, it's not clear when the feature will be fully ready to ship outside of a preview state. Likely, this may happen later in the year.
Iskra Petrova
