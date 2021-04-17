Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View

Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View
Android Microsoft Software updates Apps

Bing Search for Android receives big update

Alan Friedman
By Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
Apr 17, 2021, 12:48 PM
Bing Search for Android receives big update
Microsoft has released a redesigned version of its Bing Search app for Android and the updated app is available now from the Google Play Store. Bing is the second most popular mobile search engine in the world after Google and ahead of number three Yahoo. Those iOS users who depend on the search engine last received an update for Bing last month.

The Android update delivers a new homepage to Bing that includes the top stories of the day including updates on topics that you've been following. From the homepage, you can quickly open up some of Microsoft's other tools. You can also search from the home screen and feel confident about the responses you get from the app.
 
With Bing you can check the current weather at a glance as soon as you open the app. Tap on the current temperature and conditions for an expanded forecast for the day and the upcoming week. You can also translate more than 70 languages directly from Bing.

Other features include a large selection of wallpaper that you can use to give your phone a brand new look, and Sports fans can track their favorite teams on the scoreboard and in the standings. Tap the microphone icon to conduct a voice search and use it to convert unit measurements ("Bing, convert 324.57 inches into feet"). Tap on the Math button and you can snap a picture of a math problem that the app will solve.

You can conduct a visual search through Bing by taking a photo or by uploading a picture. And with the COVID tracker, the latest numbers pertaining to the pandemic are right in front of your eyes. Bing will also browse and search for visual media throughout the web.

The more you search with Bing, the more points you can earn with Microsoft Rewards. These points can be redeemed for gift cards and other rewards. The bottom line is that as long as Microsoft is bribing you to use Bing instead of Google, you might as well give Bing a shot.

Looking for a 5G phone without busting your budget? Take some time to read this guide as it could save you some money!

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Giveaway! Ting Mobile is gifting a Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, two Galaxy A11
Popular stories
Galaxy Z Fold 3 rumored to feature an unannounced chip, could it be Samsung's AMD-based SoC?
Popular stories
iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13 Mini design leaks: bigger camera bump with larger sensors
Popular stories
These iPhone 13/Pro concept renders give us our best look yet at Apple's next iPhones

Popular stories

Popular stories
Xfinity Mobile trumps Verizon, AT&T, and yes, even T-Mobile with its new unlimited 5G deal
Popular stories
Apple iPhone 11 Pro with extremely rare printing error on back sells for a premium price
Popular stories
How to turn off the iPhone ad tracking app prompts in iOS 14.5
Popular stories
Here's your first look at the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G
Popular stories
iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13 Mini design leaks: bigger camera bump with larger sensors
Popular stories
How to disable Chrome tab groups grid view on your Android phone

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless