Bing Search for Android receives big update





The Android update delivers a new homepage to Bing that includes the top stories of the day including updates on topics that you've been following. From the homepage, you can quickly open up some of Microsoft's other tools. You can also search from the home screen and feel confident about the responses you get from the app.

With Bing you can check the current weather at a glance as soon as you open the app. Tap on the current temperature and conditions for an expanded forecast for the day and the upcoming week. You can also translate more than 70 languages directly from Bing.





Other features include a large selection of wallpaper that you can use to give your phone a brand new look, and Sports fans can track their favorite teams on the scoreboard and in the standings. Tap the microphone icon to conduct a voice search and use it to convert unit measurements ("Bing, convert 324.57 inches into feet"). Tap on the Math button and you can snap a picture of a math problem that the app will solve.





You can conduct a visual search through Bing by taking a photo or by uploading a picture. And with the COVID tracker, the latest numbers pertaining to the pandemic are right in front of your eyes. Bing will also browse and search for visual media throughout the web.







The more you search with Bing, the more points you can earn with Microsoft Rewards. These points can be redeemed for gift cards and other rewards. The bottom line is that as long as Microsoft is bribing you to use Bing instead of Google, you might as well give Bing a shot.



