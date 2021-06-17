Microsoft adds games stories to its Xbox mobile app

Microsoft adds games stories to its Xbox mobile app0
“Today we're introducing official game stories in the Xbox app — because everyone deserves to see that no scope.”
Today we're introducing official game stories in the Xbox app — because everyone deserves to see that no scope. pic.twitter.com/DcsnQgRVhV— Xbox (@Xbox) June 16, 2021
At the moment, it seems that game stories are limited to official game accounts, meaning you won’t be able to post one yourself. Nevertheless, it’s a cool addition, especially if you want to get relevant (and not-so-relevant) information about your favorite game.
The feature is already rolling out and should be more widely available in the coming weeks for iOS and Android devices.
