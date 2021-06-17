$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

Microsoft adds games stories to its Xbox mobile app

Mariyan Slavov
Jun 17, 2021, 7:46 AM
Everybody likes stories! And by stories, we mean the short vertical bursts of info you get on your smartphone while using Instagram, Facebook, Snapchat, and other similar social networks.

Well, the same feature is coming to the gaming community - today Microsoft announced that its Xbox mobile app is getting a new, stories-inspired, functionality. Microsoft posted some screenshots of the new game stories feature via its official Twitter account, along with a playful message:

“Today we're introducing official game stories in the Xbox app — because everyone deserves to see that no scope.”

The new feature should work as expected, judging by the screenshots. Below the cards of different game titles inside the Xbox app, you’ll find “official posts from games.” Following one of those will give you the usual short burst of info, with the options to like, share and comment via the respective buttons down the bottom.

 
At the moment, it seems that game stories are limited to official game accounts, meaning you won’t be able to post one yourself. Nevertheless, it’s a cool addition, especially if you want to get relevant (and not-so-relevant) information about your favorite game.

The feature is already rolling out and should be more widely available in the coming weeks for iOS and Android devices.

