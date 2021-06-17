Microsoft adds games stories to its Xbox mobile app

Also read:

“Today we're introducing official game stories in the Xbox app — because everyone deserves to see that no scope.”

At the moment, it seems that game stories are limited to official game accounts, meaning you won’t be able to post one yourself. Nevertheless, it’s a cool addition, especially if you want to get relevant (and not-so-relevant) information about your favorite game.



The feature is already rolling out and should be more widely available in the coming weeks for iOS and Android devices.

Well, the same feature is coming to the gaming community - today Microsoft announced that its Xbox mobile app is getting a new, stories-inspired, functionality. Microsoft posted some screenshots of the new game stories feature via its official Twitter account, along with a playful message:The new feature should work as expected, judging by the screenshots. Below the cards of different game titles inside the Xbox app, you’ll find “official posts from games.” Following one of those will give you the usual short burst of info, with the options to like, share and comment via the respective buttons down the bottom.