Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Mar 25, 2021, 7:14 AM
You'll soon be able to save Instagram Stories as drafts
Post drafts have been part of Instagram for years, but the useful feature has never made its way to the app’s popular Stories section. Soon that will change, as Instagram itself announced on rival platform Twitter.

Save your Instagram Stories for later


Instead of being forced to choose between posting Stories immediately or saving them to your device for later, an upcoming Instagram update will add the option for all users to save Stories drafts inside the app.

That means you’ll be able to take your photo or video, add the stickers and filters of your choice, and save the Story for later. When you come back to it, you’ll be able to post it straight away or make some more edits. Of course, scrapping the draft is always an option.

Instagram hasn’t shown off the draft UI, but it didn’t have to. Mobile developer and leaker Alessandro Paluzzi uncovered the unreleased Stories draft feature and posted a screenshot on Twitter.

The feature’s interface is, unsurprisingly, quite simple. Before exiting Stories, users will be given the option of discarding the post they’re working on or saving it inside the app as a draft.

If you have some drafts saved, you’ll need to swipe up to open up the new drafts area. As with regular posts, it sits above the camera roll timeline.

