Metro by T-Mobile unveils two killer 5G deals you can easily stack up

Adrian Diaconescu
Oct 01, 2020, 10:07 AM
It's hard to imagine any other US carrier could ever be as generous as T-Mobile to both its new and existing customers, but every so often one name comes to mind... and it's unsurprisingly owned by the same wireless giant that also owns Sprint.

We're obviously talking about Metro by T-Mobile, the "Un-carrier's" "flagship prepaid brand", which is introducing two crazy good deals today you can even combine to maximize your savings on both your monthly bill and one of the best budget-friendly 5G smartphones in the world.

Unfortunately, you'll have to visit a brick and mortar store to take advantage of these special offers, but trust us, the effort will pay off. The Samsung Galaxy A51 5G, which is normally priced at $499.99, can be yours for 400 bucks less than that when switching to Metro thanks to a $300 instant discount and an additional $100 digital gift card upon making your third monthly payment.

The other promotion is even more straightforward and easy to claim, requiring new subscribers to sign up for two lines of service with autopay, while existing Metro by T-Mobile customers can simply get this when adding a line to their accounts.

After a first payment of $80, you're looking at spending a measly $70 a month for the remainder of your time with the Magenta-owned prepaid operator for two lines of unlimited talk, text, and high-speed data. There are (almost) no catches, with your monthly mobile hotspot allotment limited to 5GB, a 480p cap imposed on video streams, and yes, 5G access included at no extra charge.

In case you're wondering, Metro naturally doesn't run its own 5G network, instead relying on its parent carrier's nationwide low-band signal, as well as a rapidly growing list of cities and towns covered with faster mid-band 5G connectivity

Of course, pairing these two deals is not mandatory, so you can choose to pay a grand total of $70 for two unlimited everything lines and buy, say, a T-Mobile Revvl 5G or Samsung Galaxy S20 5G from Metro in lieu of the Galaxy A51 5G.

Related phones

Galaxy A51 5G
Samsung Galaxy A51 5G View Full specs
$500 $550
  • Display 6.5 inches
    2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Quad camera)
    32 MP front
  • Hardware Samsung Exynos 980
    6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI

