Metro by T-Mobile unveils two killer 5G deals you can easily stack up





We're obviously talking about Metro by T-Mobile, the "Un-carrier's" "flagship prepaid brand", which is introducing two crazy good deals today you can even combine to maximize your savings on both your monthly bill and one of the best budget-friendly 5G smartphones in the world.





Unfortunately, you'll have to visit a brick and mortar store to take advantage of these special offers, but trust us, the effort will pay off. The Samsung Galaxy A51 5G , which is normally priced at $499.99, can be yours for 400 bucks less than that when switching to Metro thanks to a $300 instant discount and an additional $100 digital gift card upon making your third monthly payment.





The other promotion is even more straightforward and easy to claim, requiring new subscribers to sign up for two lines of service with autopay, while existing Metro by T-Mobile customers can simply get this when adding a line to their accounts.





After a first payment of $80, you're looking at spending a measly $70 a month for the remainder of your time with the Magenta-owned prepaid operator for two lines of unlimited talk, text, and high-speed data. There are (almost) no catches, with your monthly mobile hotspot allotment limited to 5GB, a 480p cap imposed on video streams, and yes, 5G access included at no extra charge.











