Metro by T-Mobile unveils two killer 5G deals you can easily stack up
The other promotion is even more straightforward and easy to claim, requiring new subscribers to sign up for two lines of service with autopay, while existing Metro by T-Mobile customers can simply get this when adding a line to their accounts.
After a first payment of $80, you're looking at spending a measly $70 a month for the remainder of your time with the Magenta-owned prepaid operator for two lines of unlimited talk, text, and high-speed data. There are (almost) no catches, with your monthly mobile hotspot allotment limited to 5GB, a 480p cap imposed on video streams, and yes, 5G access included at no extra charge.
In case you're wondering, Metro naturally doesn't run its own 5G network, instead relying on its parent carrier's nationwide low-band signal, as well as a rapidly growing list of cities and towns covered with faster mid-band 5G connectivity.
Of course, pairing these two deals is not mandatory, so you can choose to pay a grand total of $70 for two unlimited everything lines and buy, say, a T-Mobile Revvl 5G or Samsung Galaxy S20 5G from Metro in lieu of the Galaxy A51 5G.