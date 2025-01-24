It’s game over for Threads users as Meta starts showing ads
It was only a matter of time before Threads would go full Twitter and start showing ads. Although the move isn’t really as surprise since a report in November claimed Meta was planning to bring ads to Threads in early 2025, it’s still disappointing for those who supported the social network.
Instagram’s Adam Mosseri broke the news this week about Meta’s decision to start showing ads on Threads. His post doesn’t have a single positive reply, but that surely won’t stop Meta from adding as many ads as possible on Threads.
Unfortunately, these days there aren’t too many social networks that don’t show ads. One that continues to gain users (mostly from Twitter) is Bluesky. In fact, there’s a very high chance that thousands of Threads users will emigrate to Bluesky once Meta decides to expand its “small test for ads” to its entire social app.
“We’re starting a small test for ads on Threads with a handful of brands in the US and Japan. We know there will be plenty of feedback about how we should approach ads, and we are making sure they feel like Threads posts you’d find relevant and interesting. We’ll closely monitoring this test before scaling it more broadly, with the goal of getting ads on Threads to a place where they are as interesting as organic content,” said Instagram boss Adam Mosseri.
Even though not many details about how exactly ads will be implemented have been revealed by Mosseri, it’s safe to say that no matter how Meta decides to display ads on Threads, many users will start looking for alternatives.
