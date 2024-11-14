Threads could begin displaying ads next year

Threads debuted in July last year, positioning itself as a competitor to X (formerly Twitter), hoping to draw users away from the platform during its turbulent acquisition by Elon Musk.Now, more than a year later, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg revealed last month that the app has already hit 275 million monthly active users, a clear sign of its rapid growth. And I think this could be the very reason why the company is looking to start monetizing the app soon.Plus, ads on Threads shouldn't come as a shock, especially since Instagram head Adam Mosseri hinted at it in a post on – of course – Threads.