Threads could begin displaying ads next year
Ever since Meta, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, launched its new social media app, Threads, we have been wondering when ads would make their debut. Well, it seems that time is finally near.
A new report (subscription required) suggests that Meta may start rolling out ads on Threads as early as next year. Reportedly, the plan includes allowing a select group of advertisers to create and publish ads beginning in January. It's said that Instagram's advertising division is leading the charge on this initiative.
Threads debuted in July last year, positioning itself as a competitor to X (formerly Twitter), hoping to draw users away from the platform during its turbulent acquisition by Elon Musk.
Now, more than a year later, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg revealed last month that the app has already hit 275 million monthly active users, a clear sign of its rapid growth. And I think this could be the very reason why the company is looking to start monetizing the app soon.
The exact way ads will appear on Threads is still unclear, but they might show up as "sponsored" posts, something that reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi noticed in the works not long ago.
Plus, ads on Threads shouldn't come as a shock, especially since Instagram head Adam Mosseri hinted at it in a post on – of course – Threads.
In other news about the app, Threads recently introduced an "Activity Status" feature, letting you see when someone is online. Additionally, Meta is working on creating a smoother experience across all its apps and is testing a feature that allows users to post Instagram Reels directly on Threads.
