Threads lets you get more creative on other users' posts

Apps
A person holding a smartphone with the Threads app open on it.
Threads, Mark Zuckerberg's response to Elon Musk's X, keeps rolling out fresh features to give users even more creative freedom. And guess what? Another one is on the way.

Threads is introducing a new feature that gives users more room to get creative when remixing others' posts. The app now has a "markup" tool, letting users doodle over posts they want to reshare. Instagram's head, Adam Mosseri, shared the news on, naturally, Threads.

The markup feature pops up when you're quoting or reposting a post. Instead of just quoting, it opens an editing tool where you can add yellow highlights, red arrows, or doodles over a screenshot of the post (the options are pretty basic for now.). Adam Mosseri explained that the feature is designed to let you add your own creative spin and teased that more tools will be coming soon from Meta.

While this and similar features rolled out recently may be useful to some, there could be people who aren't too thrilled about others using their original content, especially if someone else profits from it. If that's you, there's a way to control who can quote or repost your content. You can block reposting and quotes by adjusting settings in the three-dot menu of your posts. If you spot an unwanted quote, just tap the menu on that post and select "Remove quote."

However, let's be real, this won't stop anyone from copying your content entirely – people can still screenshot or find other ways to rip off your work without you being able to do much about it.

Moving on. Threads is also rolling out two other features it's previously teased: post scheduling and analytics. These features will be especially helpful for brands, creators, and anyone managing a professional profile, especially since Threads has lacked some of the business-focused tools found on Meta's other platforms. Both tools could also come in handy when Meta starts adding ads to Threads, a move that's reportedly planned for 2025.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

Loading Comments...

