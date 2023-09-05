Meta considering paid versions of Instagram and Facebook for users in the EU
Meta is having a hard time in the EU where regulators are scrutinizing the company’s practices when it comes to privacy and advertisement on its social apps. In response to regulatory scrutiny, Meta is considering paid versions of Instagram and Facebook for users in the European Union.
According to people with knowledge of the company’s plans cited by The New York Times, Meta might make it possible for Facebook and Instagram users in the EU to pay subscriptions that will offer them an ad-free experience either (or both) of the social apps.
The free version of Facebook and Instagram will continue to exist in the EU alongside the paid versions. There’s no telling how much the ad-free versions of Facebook and Instagram will cost, nor when/if Meta will make them available.
The subscriptions will not be forced onto users, but this feels like a smart way to comply with EU’s requests and make some money at the same time too. Putting ads on everyone’s feeds would’ve probably make Meta more money, but paid versions of Facebook and Instagram are likely to mitigate some of the losses.
