Instagram might be working on 10-minute-long Reels





#Instagram is working on the ability to create #Reels up to 10 minutes long pic.twitter.com/jQTUM9fPsM — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) August 30, 2023

Whether or when this update will be rolled out to users remains unclear for now. According to Engadget



Instagram initially began as a photo-focused app, but with competing platforms like TikTok gaining popularity, it started offering new content-sharing options for users. TikTok currently allows users to share videos up to 10 minutes in length. Therefore, if Instagram aims to stay competitive, this rumored update might eventually become a reality.



Content in the form of short videos appears to be the preferred way to consume information nowadays. Social media platforms such as TikTok, YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook have changed how end consumers like us want to receive and process information. Instagram Reels were introduced three years ago, starting with a duration of only 15 seconds. Now, they can be up to 90 seconds long, and in the future, they might become even longer.According to tipster Alessandro Paluzzi, Instagram is exploring the possibility of creating Reels that are up to 10 minutes long. Currently, these videos have a maximum duration of 90 seconds, with some options to create videos up to 3 minutes long. However, screenshots shared by Paluzzi suggest a potential increase to 10 minutes.