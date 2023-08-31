Save on Beats by Dr. Dre Headphones!

Instagram might be working on 10-minute-long Reels

Apps
Instagram might be working on 10-minute-long Reels
Content in the form of short videos appears to be the preferred way to consume information nowadays. Social media platforms such as TikTok, YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook have changed how end consumers like us want to receive and process information. Instagram Reels were introduced three years ago, starting with a duration of only 15 seconds. Now, they can be up to 90 seconds long, and in the future, they might become even longer.

According to tipster Alessandro Paluzzi, Instagram is exploring the possibility of creating Reels that are up to 10 minutes long. Currently, these videos have a maximum duration of 90 seconds, with some options to create videos up to 3 minutes long. However, screenshots shared by Paluzzi suggest a potential increase to 10 minutes.


Whether or when this update will be rolled out to users remains unclear for now. According to Engadget, Meta is testing it internally, so we will have to wait and see if it will be released for external testing and eventually rolled out to everyone later.

Instagram initially began as a photo-focused app, but with competing platforms like TikTok gaining popularity, it started offering new content-sharing options for users. TikTok currently allows users to share videos up to 10 minutes in length. Therefore, if Instagram aims to stay competitive, this rumored update might eventually become a reality.

With over 2 billion monthly active users, Instagram Reels play a significant role in generating content. Even news outlets and major media organizations are using Reels to share news and connect with a broader audience. Given this context, the potential introduction of 10-minute-long videos would likely be a highly anticipated feature among content creators.

Popular stories

iPhone 15 Pro: Another “S” year for Apple’s flagship means some people should wait for iPhone 16
iPhone 15 Pro: Another “S” year for Apple’s flagship means some people should wait for iPhone 16
OnePlus Open final design: Samsung Galaxy and Pixel Fold wish they looked so sexy
OnePlus Open final design: Samsung Galaxy and Pixel Fold wish they looked so sexy
Amazon's current discount on the high-end Motorola Edge+ (2023) 512GB makes the phone just irresistible
Amazon's current discount on the high-end Motorola Edge+ (2023) 512GB makes the phone just irresistible
Make your gatherings exceptional; get the Bose S1 Pro Bluetooth speaker for $200 off from Amazon
Make your gatherings exceptional; get the Bose S1 Pro Bluetooth speaker for $200 off from Amazon
Best Buy will give you an unbeatable $400 discount on Samsung's unbeatable Galaxy Z Fold 5 now
Best Buy will give you an unbeatable $400 discount on Samsung's unbeatable Galaxy Z Fold 5 now
Amazon's deal on the high-end Google Pixel Buds Pro is still live
Amazon's deal on the high-end Google Pixel Buds Pro is still live
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Titanium could make the iPhone 15 Pro ~7-8% lighter than the iPhone 14 Pro
Titanium could make the iPhone 15 Pro ~7-8% lighter than the iPhone 14 Pro
Popular third-person shooter Warframe coming to iOS devices in 2024
Popular third-person shooter Warframe coming to iOS devices in 2024
Motorola to launch phone module that enables two-way satellite calling and messaging
Motorola to launch phone module that enables two-way satellite calling and messaging
Vivo launches much cheaper competitor to Apple’s iPad Air, the Pad Air
Vivo launches much cheaper competitor to Apple’s iPad Air, the Pad Air
Garmin Venu 3 and Venu 3s leaked pictures leave nothing to the imagination
Garmin Venu 3 and Venu 3s leaked pictures leave nothing to the imagination
AT&T strikes out T-Mobile over MLB promo
AT&T strikes out T-Mobile over MLB promo
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless