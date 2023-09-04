Meta Connect 2023: How to watch and what to expect
We're entering some of the most exciting months of the year for tech fans. While many are eagerly waiting for that shiny new iPhone 15, and perhaps more intel on the Apple Vision Pro AR headset, us old school VR fans are looking forward to the upcoming Meta Connect 2023, and it's for one good, huge reason – the Meta Quest 3.
The main keynote of the event will be presented by Meta's CEO and owner of Facebook himself – Mark Zuckerberg, although we're to expect "some very special guests" making an appearance also.
Would former consulting CTO and beloved co-founder of ID software John Carmack make an appearance? Unlikely, but it would definitely be a surprise. In any case, we'll have to wait and see who else pops up besides the Meta presenters we can already expect.
Although Meta recently finally unveiled the Quest 3 in all of its glory, the full details on the device, such as some of its specs, are still up for debate. But we expect to be getting all of the information we need on the Quest 3 during the event.
What we already know is – the upcoming Quest 3 is thinner and lighter than the Quest 3, has a new look with three pill-shaped camera modules up front, and a stronger focus on augmented reality (AR) as opposed to just (VR).
AR fans who already dabble with the Quest 2's passthrough feature will be happy to know that passthrough will be in color on the Quest 3, and presumably visually sharper and clearer.
The Quest 3 is also getting redesigned, and more compact controllers, as well as a charging dock for quicker and more convenient charging, although the USB Type-C port is still there also (since a dock won't be included with the Quest 3, but sold separately).
Although we're yet to get an official release date for the Quest 3, which we should during the Connect event, for now our speculations are aimed at October 10th, based on a recent unintentional Amazon leak.
It's quite obvious Meta wants people to start looking at its headsets as more than VR gaming devices, but potential AR productivity devices also. With that in mind, and based on Meta's marketing for the upcoming Connect event, we can expect plenty of new AR experiences to be unveiled, alongside the Quest 3 itself.
Meta says that AI (artificial intelligence) will be another focus of the event, which shouldn't be a surprise after the wild boom of popularity for ChatGPT, followed by Microsoft quickly integrating it in its search engine and services, along with Google attempting to swiftly create a competitor.
So what's Meta's plan for AI, and more specifically – what's Meta's plan for AI integration with AR and VR? We'll find out during the Connect event, but at the very least, a virtual assistant would be great to see be integrated into the Quest 3, no?
Mark your calendars for September 27 and 28. Yep, it's a two-day event, broadcasting from Meta's headquarters in Menlo Park, California.
Anyone can join in and watch it live on Meta's Facebook page, or alternatively – you can sign up to attend the virtual event via the Meta Connect website.
This year's annual Meta Connect event is when we finally get an official, in-depth look of the company's successor to the most popular VR headset right now, the Meta Quest 2 (formerly known as Oculus Quest 2).
The main keynote of the event will be presented by Meta's CEO and owner of Facebook himself – Mark Zuckerberg, although we're to expect "some very special guests" making an appearance also.
Would former consulting CTO and beloved co-founder of ID software John Carmack make an appearance? Unlikely, but it would definitely be a surprise. In any case, we'll have to wait and see who else pops up besides the Meta presenters we can already expect.
Here's exactly what we know about the Meta Connect 2023 event, and what to expect this year.
The Meta Quest 3 virtual & augmented reality headset
The most anticipated Meta Connect 2023 device (and most anticipated VR headset this year, arguably) is obviously the Meta Quest 3, successor to the wildly popular Quest 2.
Although Meta recently finally unveiled the Quest 3 in all of its glory, the full details on the device, such as some of its specs, are still up for debate. But we expect to be getting all of the information we need on the Quest 3 during the event.
Official image comparing the Quest 2 against the Quest 3
What we already know is – the upcoming Quest 3 is thinner and lighter than the Quest 3, has a new look with three pill-shaped camera modules up front, and a stronger focus on augmented reality (AR) as opposed to just (VR).
AR fans who already dabble with the Quest 2's passthrough feature will be happy to know that passthrough will be in color on the Quest 3, and presumably visually sharper and clearer.
The Quest 3 is also getting redesigned, and more compact controllers, as well as a charging dock for quicker and more convenient charging, although the USB Type-C port is still there also (since a dock won't be included with the Quest 3, but sold separately).
Although we're yet to get an official release date for the Quest 3, which we should during the Connect event, for now our speculations are aimed at October 10th, based on a recent unintentional Amazon leak.
The price? It starts at $499 for the base model with 128GB of built-in storage. We can probably also expect a 256GB model for $100 more, but that's yet to be confirmed officially.
"A two-day virtual event focused on AI and virtual, mixed and augmented realities"
The AR-centrinc, premium Quest Pro may have failed to meet Meta's expectations, and we know for a fact a "sequel" isn't coming, but the Quest 3 is clearly going to be its spiritual successor.
It's quite obvious Meta wants people to start looking at its headsets as more than VR gaming devices, but potential AR productivity devices also. With that in mind, and based on Meta's marketing for the upcoming Connect event, we can expect plenty of new AR experiences to be unveiled, alongside the Quest 3 itself.
Meta says that AI (artificial intelligence) will be another focus of the event, which shouldn't be a surprise after the wild boom of popularity for ChatGPT, followed by Microsoft quickly integrating it in its search engine and services, along with Google attempting to swiftly create a competitor.
So what's Meta's plan for AI, and more specifically – what's Meta's plan for AI integration with AR and VR? We'll find out during the Connect event, but at the very least, a virtual assistant would be great to see be integrated into the Quest 3, no?
How to watch the Meta Connect 2023 event
Mark your calendars for September 27 and 28. Yep, it's a two-day event, broadcasting from Meta's headquarters in Menlo Park, California.
Anyone can join in and watch it live on Meta's Facebook page, or alternatively – you can sign up to attend the virtual event via the Meta Connect website.
Things that are NOT allowed: