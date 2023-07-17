Facebook announces important video-related improvements
With Facebook Watch discontinued, Meta is trying to improve the video capabilities of its social app. The same editing tools from Reels will be made available for all Facebook videos, while the Video tab is getting a long-overdue redesigned that makes it the central hub of everything related to videos on Facebook.
Also, Facebook users will be able to speed up, reverse or replace their clips. With the new editing tools, it will also be possible to create the right sound for your video by adding music and audio clips, recording voiceovers and reducing unwanted noise.
Previously known as Facebook Watch, the Video tab has just received a new look and many new functionalities. For starters, the Video tab now features new horizontal-scroll reels sections that highlight recommended reels.
If you’re using an iPhone or iPad, the redesigned Video tab is available as a shortcut bar at the bottom of the app. Android users will find the same Video tab as a shortcut at the top. Keep in mind that the tabs in the shortcut bar change based on the part of the app that’s used more frequently.
On the same Video tab, there’s a redesigned Explore section where you can find popular video topics. The Explore section can be accessed by tapping the search icon in the Video tab. According to Meta, the company is using a mix of human curation and machine learning to select topics and videos that are popular.
Another useful change introduced today is the ability to view and write comments on Instagram Reels without needing to switch between apps. And this appears to be just the beginning, Meta claims.
Starting today, the Reels editing tools are coming to Feed to make it easier for users to create dynamic videos on Facebook. Previously available on Reels, audio, music and text layers are now available on Meta Business Suite for reels and for video on Feed.
Last but not least, Facebook users are getting the ability to upload HDR videos from their phones to Reels and for that video to play back in full HDR.
