 Meta expands parental control tools for Instagram and in VR - PhoneArena
Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Meta expands parental control tools for Instagram and in VR

Apps
Meta expands parental control tools for Instagram and in VR
Back in December last year, Meta announced it will bring new parental controls to its social network products. The first set of those parental control tools launched back in March, 2022, allowing parents to view how much time their teens spend on the social network, set time limits, and be notified when their teen reported someone.

Today, Meta has announced on its blog that the company is releasing the second batch of parental control tools, this time both for Instagram and in VR. Instagram already has a solid slew of options in the Parent Dashboard, but the new features will allow parents to:

  • Send invitations to their teens to initiate supervision tools. Initially, only teens could send invitations.
  • Set specific times during the day or week when they would like to limit their teen’s use of Instagram.
  • See more information when their teen reports an account or post, including who was reported, and the type of report.


Furthermore, there are new options for Quest VR inside the Parent Dashboard. Parents and guardians will be able to:

  • Approve their teen’s download or purchase of an app that is blocked by default based on its IARC-rating.
  • Teens 13+ can submit an “Ask to Buy” request, which triggers a notification to their parents.
  • The parent can then approve or deny the request from the Oculus mobile app.
  • Block specific apps that may be inappropriate for their teen, which will prevent the teen from launching those apps. Apps that can be blocked include apps like web browsers and apps available on the Quest Store.
  • View all of the apps that their teen owns.
  • Receive “Purchase Notifications,” alerting them when their teen makes a purchase in VR.
  • View headset screen time from the Oculus mobile app, so they’ll know how much time their teen is spending in VR.
  • View their teen’s list of Oculus Friends.
  • Block Link and Air Link to prevent their teen from accessing content from their PC on their Quest headset.

It’s worth noting that in order for parents to gain control of their little ones, they have to link both accounts together - a process that requires approval from both the parent and the teen. We see a lot of potential for tension at home with these new features but at the end of the day, it can save our kids from a lot of trouble, so it might be worth it. It’s down to negotiation skills and positive reinforcement.

Also Read:
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Samsung rolls out camera improvements to the Galaxy Note 20/Ultra
Samsung rolls out camera improvements to the Galaxy Note 20/Ultra
Apple's App Tracking Transparency seems to not apply to Apple itself, find German regulators, and that's an issue
Apple's App Tracking Transparency seems to not apply to Apple itself, find German regulators, and that's an issue
Big Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 upgrade over Watch 4 confirmed by the FCC (update: not so fast)
Big Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 upgrade over Watch 4 confirmed by the FCC (update: not so fast)
Samsung might release a new Galaxy Fit fitness band soon
Samsung might release a new Galaxy Fit fitness band soon
Apple Watch will soon help patients with Parkinson’s
Apple Watch will soon help patients with Parkinson’s
Motorola’s latest affordable duo: Moto G62 5G and Moto G42 enter Europe
Motorola’s latest affordable duo: Moto G62 5G and Moto G42 enter Europe

Popular stories

Get your big-battery T-Mobile 5G Hotspot for free starting next week
Get your big-battery T-Mobile 5G Hotspot for free starting next week
AT&T drops HBO Max free offering, removes Unlimited Elite plan
AT&T drops HBO Max free offering, removes Unlimited Elite plan
June Feature Drop appears to cure most of what ailed Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro units
June Feature Drop appears to cure most of what ailed Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro units
Another price increase is coming to Verizon, and this one is just as bad as AT&T's
Another price increase is coming to Verizon, and this one is just as bad as AT&T's
New Pixel 6a unboxing video offers side by side comparison with Pixel 6 Pro
New Pixel 6a unboxing video offers side by side comparison with Pixel 6 Pro
Here are Samsung's current Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4, and Galaxy Watch 5 launch plans and colors
Here are Samsung's current Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4, and Galaxy Watch 5 launch plans and colors
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless