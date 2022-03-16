Instagram brings parental controls to the US, confirms NFTs are coming soon

Instagram brings parental controls to the US, confirms NFTs are coming soon0
First off, a new Family Center is making its way to Instagram users in the US, which will act as a hub to access supervision tools and other related resources. These tools are available on Instagram today, and will be rolling out in VR in May.
Additionally, Family Center includes a new education hub where parents can access resources like articles from experts, videos and tips on topics like how to talk to teens about social media. Video tutorials will also be available through the hub on how to make use of the new supervision tools.
The first set of parental supervision tools available today on Instagram will allow parents to view how much time their teens spend on the social network and set time limits, be notified when their teen shares they’ve reported someone, as well as view and receive updates on what accounts their teens follow and the accounts that follow their teens.
More features will be added to parental supervision tools over the next few months, including the option to set hours during which teens can use Instagram and the ability for more than one parent to supervise a teen’s account.
In other news, Mark Zuckerberg confirmed that NFTs (non-fungible tokens) will be coming to Instagram. During his speech at SXSW, Meta’s Zuckerberg revealed the information but didn’t exactly detail how the company plans to implement the digital collectible. However, he did say that “over the next several months, the ability to bring some of your NFTs in, hopefully over time be able to mint things within that environment.”
Things that are NOT allowed: