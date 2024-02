Meme of the week: The arctic battle that the Galaxy S24 Ultra lost to Honor

Oh, the weather inside (the freezer) is frightful

But the battery’s charge is so delightful

And since we've no place to be

Let it freeze, let it freeze, let it freeze

It’s February, so half the planet is enjoying the winter. What am I even saying. Not everybody – and certainly not– is enjoying the winter and freezing temperatures that go with it.Like the batteries we use daily in our beloved smartphones. Theycold.Recently, a freezing battle between the Galaxy S24 Ultra and the Honor Magic 6 Pro was conducted – the point was to check and see which one offers a better battery performance in the cold. The test was conducted by putting both flagships in a freezer at -7 degrees Fahrenheit (-22 degrees Celsius). Both devices were at 59% charge before being placed in the freezer.When 48 hours passed, the S24 Ultra ran completely out of battery, but the Magic 6 Pro still had 33% left.This isn’t over, though: after five days in the freezer, the Magic 6 Pro was still running at over 10% battery. Absolutely amazing.That’s due to Honor's Magic 6 Pro battery that is inspired by electric vehicles’ batteries. Honor implemented a customized low-temperature algorithm via the phone's E1 power management chip, which optimizes battery performance in extreme environments.The Magic 6 Pro is getting its global launch pretty soon – at the end of the month. Stay tuned!