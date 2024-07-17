Meizu’s swan song is a budget-friendly phone stuffed with AI features

Meizu Blue 20 | Credits: Meizu





Even though the phone’s camera isn’t as advanced as the company’s flagships, the software features all sorts of AI tools that makes it easier to edit photos captured on the fly.



As far as the hardware goes, the Meizu Blue 20 is far from being impressive. The phone is equipped with a Unisoc T765 processor, paired with 6/128GB or 8/256GB, depending on the model.



Furthermore, Meizu’s new smartphone sports a 6.52-inch display with 90Hz refresh rate, which is pretty standard for budget-friendly devices. On the back, the phone packs a 50-megapixel main camera, while in the front there’s a secondary 8-megapixel selfie snapper.



The Blue 20 is powered by a decent 5,010 mAh battery. The best thing about the phone is that it comes with a 3.5mm audio jack port and microSD card slot (up to 2TB).



Obviously, the phone runs on Meizu’s Flyme AI OS and will not be available outside of China.