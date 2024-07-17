Buy Google Pixel 7a with a 40% Prime Day discount!
Meizu's swan song is a budget-friendly phone stuffed with AI features

Meizu has moved away from the smartphone business, at least that what the Chinese company announced earlier this year. Despite the fact that the handset maker promised to eventually release the flagships it said it would launch in 2024, it appears that Meizu is doing more than that.

The new Blue 20 is a new budget-friendly 5G smartphone that packs many AI features, which isn’t surprising considering that Meizu’s new business is all about artificial intelligence.

The phone doesn’t have a price tag yet and there’s no telling when it will be available for purchase. However, we do know it will be available in three different colors as indicated by the teaser below.

Specs-wise, the only interesting thing about the Meizu Blue 20 is its AI-powered tools that allow users to ask their phones to generate photos, chat with a bot or use AI-assisting writing (via GSMArena).

Meizu Blue 20 | Credits: Meizu

Even though the phone’s camera isn’t as advanced as the company’s flagships, the software features all sorts of AI tools that makes it easier to edit photos captured on the fly.

As far as the hardware goes, the Meizu Blue 20 is far from being impressive. The phone is equipped with a Unisoc T765 processor, paired with 6/128GB or 8/256GB, depending on the model.

Furthermore, Meizu’s new smartphone sports a 6.52-inch display with 90Hz refresh rate, which is pretty standard for budget-friendly devices. On the back, the phone packs a 50-megapixel main camera, while in the front there’s a secondary 8-megapixel selfie snapper.

The Blue 20 is powered by a decent 5,010 mAh battery. The best thing about the phone is that it comes with a 3.5mm audio jack port and microSD card slot (up to 2TB).

Obviously, the phone runs on Meizu’s Flyme AI OS and will not be available outside of China.
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

