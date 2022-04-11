MediaTek introduces the new Dimensity SoC that will reportedly power the OnePlus Nord 2T/3

MediaTek has introduced the Dimensity 1300, a new chipset it designed that will be built by TSMC using its 6nm process note. The chip designer says that the component "powers exceptional 5G smartphones with boosted AI performance and new MediaTek HyperEngine 5.0 gaming technologies to give incredible, everyday smartphone experiences." The SoC will supposedly power the OnePlus Nord 2T/3.





The chip will be equipped with four Arm Cortex-A78 cores; one will be an Ultra Core running at a clock speed of up to 3GHz. The remaining three A78 cores will be Super Cores running at a clock speed of up to 2.6GHz. And that leaves four Efficiency Cores which are Arm Cortex-A55 cores with a clock speed of up to 2GHz.





The Dimensity 1300 will include a 9 core Arm Mali-G77 MC9 GPU. The SoC comes with HyperEngine 5.0 providing a suite of gaming-related optimizations such as exclusive AI-VRS, Wi-Fi/Bluetooth Hybrid 2.0, plus wireless earbud latency improvements from Bluetooth LE Audio technology. The chipset improves AI performance including AI photography features like night shot photography, HDR for improved image clarity, and a 40% improvement in dynamic range using Staggered 4K HDR video.





MediaTek's Dimensity 1300 will support displays that refresh at fast rates to deliver "zero-lag visuals in gaming, plus notably improved everyday experiences from smoother scrolling of webpages, social streams, and animations in apps." Integrated into the chip is a 5G modem and support for 5G enhancements such as carrier aggregation. According to MediaTek, this helps its chips deliver the fastest download speeds over sub-6GHz 5G networks.







The maximum display resolution is 1080 x 2500 (FHD+) and the Dimensity 1300 will support a maximum refresh rate of 168Hz. The chip will work with up to 16GB of LPDDR4x RAM and will carry download speeds as fast as 4.7Gbps (good luck finding 5G service that fast) and 2.5Gbps upload speed (ditto).





