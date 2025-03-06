MediaTek’s next flagship chipset arrives in April, but don’t expect a Qualcomm killer

MediaTek's Dimensity lineup remains Qualcomm's main competitor outside of the US | Image credit: MediaTek

The more important question is how good the Dimensity 9400+ really is in comparison with the regular Dimensity 9400. MediaTek has been mum on the subject, so all we have are, once again, rumors.So, take this with a grain of salt, but it looks like Dimensity 9400+ features a Cortex-X925 core clocked at up to 3.7 GHz, which doesn’t seem that big of an improvement compared to Dimensity 9400 similar core clocked at 3.62 GHz.Perhaps this small performance enhancement will give the Dimensity 9400+ a small edge over the Snapdragon 8 Elite, but that remains to be tested once the first phones powered by new chipset hit the market.