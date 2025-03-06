MediaTek’s next flagship chipset arrives in April, but don’t expect a Qualcomm killer
MediaTek’s latest flagship chipset, Dimensity 9400, can go toe to toe with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite without any issues. Although it loses when it comes to CPU performance to Qualcomm’s chipset, the Dimensity 9400 makes up for it in GPU (graphics processing unit) power, which seems to be slightly better than the Adreno.
The unannounced Dimensity 9400+ was supposed to be out sometime this month, at least according to leaker Digital Chat Station. Sadly, the information was either inaccurate or MediaTek simply decided to push back the announcement by a few weeks.
At the event, MediaTek will also announce when we can expect the first smartphones powered by its Dimensity 9400+ chipset will be launched on the market. DCS didn’t know this piece of information just yet.
Even so, rumor has it that one of the first devices equipped with MediaTek’s Dimensity 9400+ will be the iQOO Neo11 Pro, a less known brand outside of Asia.
The more important question is how good the Dimensity 9400+ really is in comparison with the regular Dimensity 9400. MediaTek has been mum on the subject, so all we have are, once again, rumors.
So, take this with a grain of salt, but it looks like Dimensity 9400+ features a Cortex-X925 core clocked at up to 3.7 GHz, which doesn’t seem that big of an improvement compared to Dimensity 9400 similar core clocked at 3.62 GHz.
Luckily for those who prefer cheaper flagships, which most of the time opt for MediaTek’s Dimensity 9400 chipset rather than Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite, the Taiwanese company plans to minimally improve its top-of-the-line product before the launch of Dimensity 9500, which should be a much bigger improvement over the current generation.
Earlier today, Digital Chat Station updated their estimate for the Dimensity 9400+ announcement with a new date. Yes, this time around we have an actual date, not a timeframe. Anyway, the Chinese tipster now claims that MediaTek has already scheduled a Dimensity 9400+ event for April 11.
MediaTek's Dimensity lineup remains Qualcomm's main competitor outside of the US | Image credit: MediaTek
Perhaps this small performance enhancement will give the Dimensity 9400+ a small edge over the Snapdragon 8 Elite, but that remains to be tested once the first phones powered by new chipset hit the market.
