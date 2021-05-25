McDonald's unit hands out free iPhones to new employees who meet certain conditions
Some businesses are just dying to find new employees as the U.S. starts to see the beginning of a post-COVID economy. A tweet disseminated by a Twitter subscriber with the handle Bragard (@brogawd) shows just how desperate a particular McDonald's unit is to attract and keep new workers. A sign in the unit's window says in huge letters that the restaurant is "Now Hiring" and in slightly smaller print it states "Free iPhone."
LMFAO G MCDONALDS IS STARVING pic.twitter.com/OJt4cjeTVn— Bragard (@brogawd_) May 23, 2021
And hey, we're not even sure which iPhone model is being handed out by the owner of this McDonald's. It would be interesting to know that information and whether the employment bonus has attracted a large response.
If the model being handed out is an iPhone 8 refurb, it still is a serviceable device able to use iOS 14 and will probably be supported for at least another year or two. Under the hood is the 10nm A11 Bionic chipset with a 12MP single-rear camera.
If we do manage to find out more information, we will up update this story.