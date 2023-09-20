Max to launch live sports tier in October, current subscribers get it for free
Max has rebranded itself and increased the price of its service twice in about a year. The streaming company is also heavily affected by the SAG-AFTRA ongoing strike that began on July 14. No new shows that require writing are produced and the ones that have been renewed have been delayed until the dispute reaches a satisfactory conclusion for all parties involved.
The so-called Bleacher Report Sports add-on will be available for purchase for $9.99 per month starting October 5, although current Max subscribers will be getting the tier for free until February 29, 2024.
Basically, all the good stuff will be available to watch on Max starting early next month. In addition, all the content included in the sports add-on will be available on Warner Bros. Discovery’s cable networks, including TNT, TBS, and truTV.
Max also announced that besides live sports, the new tier will offer subscribers access to live coverage from the Warner Bros. Discovery sports outlet Bleacher Report, along with select live international sporting events, video-on-demand content, as well as sports documentaries.
Last but not least, Max confirmed that live sports will display the same ads “that air during the TV broadcast of the event on TBS, TNT, or truTV.” If you’re regularly watching live sports, it might be a good idea to subscribe to Max if you didn’t already. At least until the end of February 2024 just to have a taste of what the new sports tier has to offer.
To convince customers to continue to use its services, especially those who love watching live sports, Max announced the launch of a new sports tier that will be available for free to all current subscribers, but only for a limited time.
The so-called Bleacher Report Sports add-on will be available for purchase for $9.99 per month starting October 5, although current Max subscribers will be getting the tier for free until February 29, 2024.
If you’re a sports fan who loves watching Max, the sports tier will give you access to live games from Major League Baseball (MLB), the National Basketball Association (NBA), the National Hockey League (NHL), the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA), and US soccer.
Basically, all the good stuff will be available to watch on Max starting early next month. In addition, all the content included in the sports add-on will be available on Warner Bros. Discovery’s cable networks, including TNT, TBS, and truTV.
Max also announced that besides live sports, the new tier will offer subscribers access to live coverage from the Warner Bros. Discovery sports outlet Bleacher Report, along with select live international sporting events, video-on-demand content, as well as sports documentaries.
Last but not least, Max confirmed that live sports will display the same ads “that air during the TV broadcast of the event on TBS, TNT, or truTV.” If you’re regularly watching live sports, it might be a good idea to subscribe to Max if you didn’t already. At least until the end of February 2024 just to have a taste of what the new sports tier has to offer.
Things that are NOT allowed: