These non-Pixel phones will get this colorful Android 12 feature soon

Pixel users get to experience Google's new Material You design system for Android. One new feature allows them to capture the main color of the wallpaper they have selected and have it sprinkled throughout the operating system. If this is something that you want on your Android phone but you don't own a Pixel, we might have some good news for you.





Android Central notes that to make the Android experience more uniform across the platform, Google will offer the Material You design language, including the wallpaper's color theming system, to other Android handsets. Google has released images showing the Gmail menu for the Samsung Galaxy S22, OnePlus 9 Pro, Oppo Find X3 Pro, Vivo iQOO 7 Legend, and the Xiaomi Mi 11 in various hues that are based on the major color of the wallpaper being used.







Codenamed "Monet," there was speculation back in September that the Pixel's wallpaper theming system would be made available to certain non-Pixel phones with the update to Android 12.1. The feature uses a color extraction algorithm to determine the more dominant and less dominant colors found on the selected wallpaper.





More recent speculation from the rumor mill calls for the Material You design language to be included with the Android 12L release to take place in the middle of next month. Android 12L is a special version of Android 12 designed for devices with larger screens such as tablets and foldables, although it will be available for handsets as well.







To generate a color closest to the one used on the wallpaper selected by the user, a palette generation algorithm creates a palette of five colors that consist of 2 neutral colors, 3 accent colors, and 12 shades of Material color.







Google announced yesterday during the unveiling of the Samsung Galaxy S22 series that the Material You color theming would be offered on the new flagship models.

