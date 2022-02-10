 These non-Pixel phones will get this colorful Android 12 feature soon - PhoneArena

Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Pre-Order Samsung Galaxy S22 now!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Pre-Order Samsung Galaxy S22 now!

 View
Android Software updates

These non-Pixel phones will get this colorful Android 12 feature soon

Alan Friedman
By @wolfcallsputs
0
These non-Pixel phones will get this colorful Android 12 feature soon
Pixel users get to experience Google's new Material You design system for Android. One new feature allows them to capture the main color of the wallpaper they have selected and have it sprinkled throughout the operating system. If this is something that you want on your Android phone but you don't own a Pixel, we might have some good news for you.

Android Central notes that to make the Android experience more uniform across the platform, Google will offer the Material You design language, including the wallpaper's color theming system, to other Android handsets. Google has released images showing the Gmail menu for the Samsung Galaxy S22, OnePlus 9 Pro, Oppo Find X3 Pro, Vivo iQOO 7 Legend, and the Xiaomi Mi 11 in various hues that are based on the major color of the wallpaper being used.

Codenamed "Monet," there was speculation back in September that the Pixel's wallpaper theming system would be made available to certain non-Pixel phones with the update to Android 12.1. The feature uses a color extraction algorithm to determine the more dominant and less dominant colors found on the selected wallpaper.

More recent speculation from the rumor mill calls for the Material You design language to be included with the Android 12L release to take place in the middle of next month. Android 12L is a special version of Android 12 designed for devices with larger screens such as tablets and foldables, although it will be available for handsets as well.

To generate a color closest to the one used on the wallpaper selected by the user, a palette generation algorithm creates a palette of five colors that consist of 2 neutral colors, 3 accent colors, and 12 shades of Material color.

Google announced yesterday during the unveiling of the Samsung Galaxy S22 series that the Material You color theming would be offered on the new flagship models.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Samsung's Galaxy S20 FE 5G hits a truly irresistible price point with 1-year warranty
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Samsung's Galaxy S20 FE 5G hits a truly irresistible price point with 1-year warranty
Samsung expects the Galaxy S22 family to outsell the S21 but not the Galaxy S10 series
by Adrian Diaconescu,  3
Samsung expects the Galaxy S22 family to outsell the S21 but not the Galaxy S10 series
Samsung Galaxy S22 camera: Everything you need to know
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  7
Samsung Galaxy S22 camera: Everything you need to know
Samsung's latest Galaxy Watch 4 update may prevent your watch face from working properly
by Preslav Mladenov,  0
Samsung's latest Galaxy Watch 4 update may prevent your watch face from working properly
Samsung Unpacked Recap: what went down
by Iskren Gaidarov,  0
Samsung Unpacked Recap: what went down
Google notices a 50% drop in hacked accounts after enabling two-step verification for users
by Preslav Mladenov,  0
Google notices a 50% drop in hacked accounts after enabling two-step verification for users
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless