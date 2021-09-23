Google's cool wallpaper theming will debut on Pixel handsets but could end up on other Android phones

Google's cool wallpaper theming will debut on Pixel handsets but could end up on other Android phones0
One of the coolest new features available with Pixel phones running on Android 12 is Google's wallpaper theming system. This automatically adjusts the color scheme of the phone's UI to match the predominant color scheme of the phone's wallpaper. For example, when we first told you about this feature earlier this year we included examples of orange wallpaper and purple wallpaper that turned the UI those colors respectively.
Google says that a color extraction algorithm determines the less dominant and more dominant colors found on the wallpaper selected by the user. A palette generation algorithm creates a palette of five colors made up of 2 neutral colors, 3 accent colors, and 12 shades of Material color. This is used to figure out the colors that come closest to matching the user’s wallpaper.
Most of the wallpaper theming system has already been open sourced except for the palette generation algorithm which is an important part of the system. The good news is that the source code for the palette generation algorithm will soon be released. Two sources told XDA that Google recently committed a code change that is called "add monet to AOSP." Screenshots taken by a device running an internal AOSP build of Android 12.1 reveals that monet could be available on non-Pixel phones with Android 12.1 installed.