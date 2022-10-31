Scoring luxury earbuds for this cheap has to be one of the best feelings in the world

Save on the latest Gaming Chromebook

Uber-luxurious MW07 earbuds are $32.99 instead of $199.99 for a limited time
High-end earbuds don't come cheap but today must be audiophiles' lucky day as the highly sought-after Master & Dynamic MW07 wireless earbuds are a staggering 84 percent off.

Master & Dynamic is a luxury headphone brand and even though their products are expensive, they are well-built and well-rounded.

The Master & Dynamic MW07 flaunt a distinct and luxurious design. They are IPX4 rated and can easily withstand sweat and dust, which makes them great for outdoor enthusiasts and gym goers. 

Contrary to what the exterior faceplate may lead you to believe, the buds are very comfortable and the rubber wing design ensures that they don't fall out of your ears. The buds also do a great job of isolating voice and deflecting noise and you may find them better than the best earbuds of 2022 in this regard. The earphones fully seal with ears, which makes them great for schools, libraries, and workplaces.

Master & Dynamic MW07

True Wireless Earphones | 10mm Beryllium drivers | Advanced antenna technology | Premium Design | 20+ meter range of Bluetooth connectivity | Noise-isolating fit | Bluetooth 5.0
$167 off (84%)
$32 99
$199 99
Buy at Woot

The buds have hard controls which are not hit-and-miss like touch controls and support both Apple Siri and Google Assistant. They provide impressive sound quality and you can count on them for crisp and detailed audio.

The pairing process is simple and straightforward. The MW07 come in a chrome charging case with a magnet system to keep the buds in place. Battery performance is also decent, with the buds providing 3.5 hours of playtime and the case holding an additional 14 hours of juice.

When the MW07 were released, they carried a price tag of $299, but these days they usually sell for $199.99. Amazon's Woot is selling them for $32.99, which is insane value for money, and this price point puts them ahead of most earbuds around, especially if you want stylish buds with stellar audio, strong connection, and easy controls.

The deal expires in 13 hours or until stock runs out and they'll probably be snapped up before you know it so act fast and get a pair while you can.
