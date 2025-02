The compact yet powerful Marshall Willen becomes an impulse buy with this 42% discount

Bluetooth speaker

Grab the compact Marshall Willen at 42% off at Best Buy. The speaker delivers awesome sound, it's built to last, and it's a steal at its current price of $69.99. Don't wait—pick one up for less now!

Receive the latest phone deals Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy

As a proper Marshall audio device, our friend here delivers good sound and can get quite loud given its small size. In addition, you can adjust its audio to fit your taste via the three EQ presets found in its Marshall Bluetooth companion app.A notable feature is its built-in microphone, which allows you to use it for phone calls. It's worth noting that not many Bluetooth speakers come with a mic, so this is an area where this affordable device outshines more expensive speakers like the JBL Xtreme 4, for instance.It's one tough cookie, too. Boasting a solid IP67 rating, it's completely dustproof and can handle being submerged in up to three feet of water for 30 minutes. Plus, it delivers up to 15 hours of playtime on a single charge, which is pretty awesome for such a compact device.Overall, this Marshall speaker is a fantastic choice for everyone wanting a capable speaker that can fit in the palm of their hand. And for just $69.99, this bad boy is a steal. So, don't hesitate! Tap the offer button at the beginning of this article and score one at a bargain price now!