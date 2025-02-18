The compact yet powerful Marshall Willen becomes an impulse buy with this 42% discount

Bluetooth speaker





Marshall Willen: Save 42%! $69 99 $119 99 $50 off (42%) Grab the compact Marshall Willen at 42% off at Best Buy. The speaker delivers awesome sound, it's built to last, and it's a steal at its current price of $69.99. Don't wait—pick one up for less now! Buy at BestBuy



As a proper Marshall audio device, our friend here delivers good sound and can get quite loud given its small size. In addition, you can adjust its audio to fit your taste via the three EQ presets found in its Marshall Bluetooth companion app.



A notable feature is its built-in microphone, which allows you to use it for phone calls. It's worth noting that not many



It's one tough cookie, too. Boasting a solid IP67 rating, it's completely dustproof and can handle being submerged in up to three feet of water for 30 minutes. Plus, it delivers up to 15 hours of playtime on a single charge, which is pretty awesome for such a compact device.



Receive the latest phone deals Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy As a proper Marshall audio device, our friend here delivers good sound and can get quite loud given its small size. In addition, you can adjust its audio to fit your taste via the three EQ presets found in its Marshall Bluetooth companion app.A notable feature is its built-in microphone, which allows you to use it for phone calls. It's worth noting that not many Bluetooth speakers come with a mic, so this is an area where this affordable device outshines more expensive speakers like the JBL Xtreme 4, for instance.It's one tough cookie, too. Boasting a solid IP67 rating, it's completely dustproof and can handle being submerged in up to three feet of water for 30 minutes. Plus, it delivers up to 15 hours of playtime on a single charge, which is pretty awesome for such a compact device.Overall, this Marshall speaker is a fantastic choice for everyone wanting a capable speaker that can fit in the palm of their hand. And for just $69.99, this bad boy is a steal. So, don't hesitate! Tap the offer button at the beginning of this article and score one at a bargain price now!

Looking for a budget-friendly, portablethat delivers outstanding sound? Well, be sure to act fast and get the Marshall Willen with this offer, as this handsome fella fits the bill perfectly and is now 42% off at Best Buy.Thanks to this sweet price cut, you can get your hands on a unit for just $69.99, down from $119.99. So, not only will you score an incredible, easy-to-carry speaker, but you'll also save $50 in the process.