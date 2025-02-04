Compact Marshall Willen gets 42% discount, becoming no-brainer for music lovers
If you're in the market for an affordable compact Bluetooth speaker that you can bring anywhere you go but demand to sound incredible, well, the mighty Marshall Willen is the one to go for. Not only does this bad boy fit the bill perfectly, but it's also a whopping 42% off at Best Buy right now.
Thanks to this sweet discount, you can get your hands on one for just $69.99, which is a great price considering this fella goes for around $120 when not on sale. So, in other words, by taking advantage of this offer, you can save $50 and get a compact and capable speaker at a bargain price.
Now, you might have some reservations about our friend here. After all, it's not a huge device and it's on the budget side. However, the Marshall Willen delivers a good and loud sound for its size and price. What's more, its Marshall Bluetooth companion app offers three EQ presets, through which you can tailor the audio to fit more to your taste. The speaker also boasts a built-in microphone, allowing you to take phone calls.
On top of its sound and included mic, this fella offers solid durability. It's IP67-certified, meaning it's fully dust-tight and can withstand being submerged in water up to 3 feet for up to 30 minutes. Additionally, it delivers up to 15 hours of listening time which is a pretty great battery life considering its compact size.
