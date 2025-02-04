Save $200 on Motorola razr+ here!
Compact Marshall Willen gets 42% discount, becoming no-brainer for music lovers

A close-up of a hanging Marshall Willen speaker.
If you're in the market for an affordable compact Bluetooth speaker that you can bring anywhere you go but demand to sound incredible, well, the mighty Marshall Willen is the one to go for. Not only does this bad boy fit the bill perfectly, but it's also a whopping 42% off at Best Buy right now.

Marshall Willen: Save 42% at Best Buy!

$69 99
$119 99
$50 off (42%)
Get the compact Marshall Willen for 42% off its price with this generous Best Buy sale. The speaker offers great sound, has solid durability and is a steal at its current price of $69.99. Don't hesitate and get one for less now!
Buy at BestBuy


Thanks to this sweet discount, you can get your hands on one for just $69.99, which is a great price considering this fella goes for around $120 when not on sale. So, in other words, by taking advantage of this offer, you can save $50 and get a compact and capable speaker at a bargain price.

Now, you might have some reservations about our friend here. After all, it's not a huge device and it's on the budget side. However, the Marshall Willen delivers a good and loud sound for its size and price. What's more, its Marshall Bluetooth companion app offers three EQ presets, through which you can tailor the audio to fit more to your taste. The speaker also boasts a built-in microphone, allowing you to take phone calls.

On top of its sound and included mic, this fella offers solid durability. It's IP67-certified, meaning it's fully dust-tight and can withstand being submerged in water up to 3 feet for up to 30 minutes. Additionally, it delivers up to 15 hours of listening time which is a pretty great battery life considering its compact size.

In conclusion, the Marshall Willen Bluetooth speaker is a true bargain at its current price at Best Buy. For only $69.99, you're getting a capable audio device with great durability that can fit in the palm of your hand. So, don't miss out and grab one at a heavily discounted price now!
Preslav Mladenov
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

