Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

The well-liked Marshall Emberton II is still selling at its generous Black Friday discount

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals Audio
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Two hands holding a Marshall Emberton speaker
As we already reported, Amazon is offering Beats' latest Pill speaker at a 33% discount, allowing you to get one for just under $100. But if you have $100 to splash and are a Marshall fan, the well-liked Marshall Emberton II is also available for around the same price right now!

Amazon is selling it at a massive 41% markdown, slashing $70 off its price. This allows you to get a brand-new Marshall Emberton II for just under $100, which is a great price for this bad boy. This is the same price the speaker was offered at during Black Friday, so you're scoring Black Friday-level savings even after the November festivities. Considering everything this fella brings to the table, this deal is too good to pass up.

Marshall Emberton II: Now 41% OFF on Amazon!

Grab the Marshall Emberton II for 41% off its price on Amazon and pay less than $100 for one of the best speakers on the market. The speaker is compact but delivers top-quality sound and packs great durability. It's a true bargain right now. Act fast and save today!
$70 off (41%)
Buy at Amazon


Thanks to its compact size, you can bring your Marshall Emberton II everywhere you go. It's also IP67-rated, meaning it's dust-tight and can withstand water submersion of up to 3 feet for up to 30 minutes. This gives it great durability.

Don't think just because it's small, the Marshall Emberton II doesn't sound good! It may be compact, but it pumps out rich, crisp sound and even delivers 360-degree audio. This ranks it alongside the best Bluetooth speakers on the market.

It delivers great battery life as well, offering up to 30 hours of listening time on a single charge. Also, a quick 20-minute charge gives you around four hours of playtime. However, it takes about three hours to fully charge the speaker.

All in all, the Marshall Emberton II is a real steal at its current price on Amazon. Not only do you get a portable device with great sound, but you also get a speaker that delivers great durability and battery life — all that for just under $100! So, don't wait! Get yours for much less than usual today!
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Join the comments section and discussion boards
  • Share your experience and leave your own reviews
  • Build your personal phone library and wishlist
  • Gain access to exclusive curated newsletters
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.jpg
Preslav Mladenov News and Affiliate Content Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Verizon customers are livid after company increased a monthly charge again
Verizon customers are livid after company increased a monthly charge again
Here's how you can get the Galaxy Watch 7 at a truly insane Black Friday price of $2.60 (not $260)
Here's how you can get the Galaxy Watch 7 at a truly insane Black Friday price of $2.60 (not $260)
Price of legendary Pixel 9 takes a deep dive, thanks to early Cyber Monday deal
Price of legendary Pixel 9 takes a deep dive, thanks to early Cyber Monday deal
Key iPhone 17 Pro change reportedly influenced by Trump
Key iPhone 17 Pro change reportedly influenced by Trump
This is why the FBI is warning iOS users not to text Android users and vice versa
This is why the FBI is warning iOS users not to text Android users and vice versa
T-Mobile and AT&T's hypocrisy come to fore during the holiday shopping season
T-Mobile and AT&T's hypocrisy come to fore during the holiday shopping season

Latest News

Phones with best battery life in 2024: Independent test results
Phones with best battery life in 2024: Independent test results
Poco F7 Ultra approaches its official unveiling with leaked specs
Poco F7 Ultra approaches its official unveiling with leaked specs
The next iPhone will have a massive advantage over Galaxy phones: cost
The next iPhone will have a massive advantage over Galaxy phones: cost
ChatGPT creator faces a billion-dollar lawsuit in Canada for using media content
ChatGPT creator faces a billion-dollar lawsuit in Canada for using media content
Best Cyber Monday tablet deals Live updates: The event may be over, but plenty of offers are still available
Best Cyber Monday tablet deals Live updates: The event may be over, but plenty of offers are still available
The YouTube TV app for Android gets the new PiP mini-player design
The YouTube TV app for Android gets the new PiP mini-player design
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless