The well-liked Marshall Emberton II is still selling at its generous Black Friday discount
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
As we already reported, Amazon is offering Beats' latest Pill speaker at a 33% discount, allowing you to get one for just under $100. But if you have $100 to splash and are a Marshall fan, the well-liked Marshall Emberton II is also available for around the same price right now!
Amazon is selling it at a massive 41% markdown, slashing $70 off its price. This allows you to get a brand-new Marshall Emberton II for just under $100, which is a great price for this bad boy. This is the same price the speaker was offered at during Black Friday, so you're scoring Black Friday-level savings even after the November festivities. Considering everything this fella brings to the table, this deal is too good to pass up.
Thanks to its compact size, you can bring your Marshall Emberton II everywhere you go. It's also IP67-rated, meaning it's dust-tight and can withstand water submersion of up to 3 feet for up to 30 minutes. This gives it great durability.
Don't think just because it's small, the Marshall Emberton II doesn't sound good! It may be compact, but it pumps out rich, crisp sound and even delivers 360-degree audio. This ranks it alongside the best Bluetooth speakers on the market.
All in all, the Marshall Emberton II is a real steal at its current price on Amazon. Not only do you get a portable device with great sound, but you also get a speaker that delivers great durability and battery life — all that for just under $100! So, don't wait! Get yours for much less than usual today!
It delivers great battery life as well, offering up to 30 hours of listening time on a single charge. Also, a quick 20-minute charge gives you around four hours of playtime. However, it takes about three hours to fully charge the speaker.
