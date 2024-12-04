The new Beats Pill Bluetooth speaker cures boredom at a cheaper price on Amazon

Beats Pill (2024): Save $50! The new Beats Pill is now on sale for $50 off its price on Amazon. This means you can get it for just under $100, making it a great deal. The speaker delivers great sound for the price and boasts strong bass. In addition, it delivers up to 24 hours of battery life and packs an IP67 dust and water resistance rating. Don't hesitate and save with this offer today! $50 off (33%) Buy at Amazon

While the speaker is more on the budget side, we should note that it delivers incredible sound for its price and size. In addition, it has a punchy bass, which is typical for a Beats product. However, something we don't really like is that there is no adjustable EQ, so you can't really tailor the audio to your taste.Another highlight of this speaker is that you can connect it to your laptop or phone via a USB-C cable and enjoy lossless audio. In addition, you can use the cable to charge other devices, which is also pretty neat.It's pretty durable, too, offering up to 24 hours of playtime and boasting a solid IP67 dust and water resistance rating. This means our friend here is dust-tight and can survive submersion of up to three feet for up to 30 minutes. In other words, you can take it anywhere you go.Overall, the new Beats Pill is a capable, which is a true bargain at just under $100. Furthermore, it works well with both iPhones and Android smartphones, so you'll be able to enjoy it no matter which side of the fence you're on. So, don't waste time! Get this compact pill-shaped speaker for less than usual while you still can!