Helium Mobile unveils the first free 5G wireless plan in the U.S.

Screenshots from the Helium Mobile app including the Cloud Store where Cloud Points are redeemed for rewards.
A first-of-its-kind 5G network powered by individuals has launched today in the U.S. offering consumers free 5G wireless service. Helium Mobile's Zero Plan offers users 3GB of data, 300 texts, and 100 minutes of phone calls each month for the low, low price of zero. Besides charging nothing for the service, there are "no contracts, hidden fees, or gimmicks," says Helium. The network is owned by individuals rather than large corporations allowing the Zero Plan to offer unprecedented pricing.

Helium's Cloud Points program rewards users for giving up data that the big wireless providers  just take from them without giving something back in return. For example, by participating in activities like anonymized location sharing, referrals, and surveys you can earn points that can be redeemed for gift cards to popular stores, rideshares, food, streaming services, and more.

Images provided by Helium Mobile show the Cloud Store where Cloud Points are redeemed. The picture shows that big-time companies are involved:

Travel-Uber, Lyft, Airbnb
Shopping-Nike, Amazon, Lego
Food and Drink-Doordash, Instacart, Starbucks
Entertainment-Apple, Netflix, Spotify

You can also make donations and will soon be able to turn your Cloud Points in and receive Helium merchandise.

"Connectivity is an essential part of life—whether it’s for staying in touch with loved ones, accessing education, or building businesses. But for far too long, the telco industry has treated it like a luxury, not a right. This is more than just a free phone plan; it’s a movement to make wireless service accessible, affordable, and rewarding for everyone. Our mission is simple: empower people, not corporations."-Coco Tang, General Manager, Helium Mobile Subscribers

Helium Mobile has three different plans including the aforementioned Zero Plan:

  • Zero Plan ($0/month): 3GB of data, 300 texts, 100 minutes
  • Air Plan ($15/month): 10GB of data with unlimited talk and text
  • Infinity Plan ($30/month): Unlimited data, talk and text

With Helium Mobile, you can bring-your-own-device which gives subscribers the opportunity to keep their currently used phone and phone number. Offering Concierge Service, Helium Mobile's live support agents can call a subscriber's old wireless provider to make sure that switching to Helium is smooth and seamless with no disruption in service.

Chart comparing Helium&amp;#039;s free Zero Plan with other carriers&amp;#039; services.
Comparing Helim Mobile's Zero Plan with the other guys. | Image credit-Helium Mobile

The Zero Plan is currently available by invitation only. Anyone in the U.S. can be referred or join the waitlist to receive access to the service. The Helium network, combined with the nation's largest 5G network, delivers reliable 5G connectivity for daily life, family vacations, and back-to-school moments (although the latter might come to an end pending a bill that might ban students from bringing phones to school).

If you need more than the Zero Plan, there are two other tiers of service available including an unlimited plan for only $30 per month.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.jpg
Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

