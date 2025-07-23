It's not too late to score the loud JBL Boombox 3 at a hefty discount at Walmart
The speaker is discounted by $143, making it just irresistible. So, don't miss out!
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The JBL Boombox 3 is one of the best Bluetooth speakers on the market, and guess what? It's currently going for a pretty tempting price at Walmart.
The retailer is offering a massive $143 discount on it, letting you upgrade your gatherings for just $356.99. Not too shabby, considering this big fella usually goes for around $500. That said, the deal has been around for a few weeks now, which means it could expire soon. So, we suggest acting fast and taking advantage of it while you still can, as this speaker is an absolute gem at its current price.
Sure, it's not exactly a small device that you can put in your backpack. But thanks to its larger dimensions, it offers an extremely loud sound with a solid bass, making it perfect for parties and gatherings. And if that's not enough, you can pair it with other JBL speakers via its PartyBoost feature for a truly mesmerising listening experience.
You can also fine-tune the audio to your liking using the built-in EQ in the JBL Portable app. And thanks to its high IP67 dust and water resistance rating, you can take the speaker anywhere with peace of mind, knowing your investment is protected. It's fully dust-tight and can even withstand submersion in up to three feet of water for up to 30 minutes. Plus, it offers up to 24 hours of battery life on a single charge.
So, yeah! The JBL Boombox 3 may not exactly fall into the budget-friendly category even with its current discount at Walmart, but it brings a lot to the table. So if it checks all the right boxes for you, act fast and save with this deal while you still can.
