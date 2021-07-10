$30 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

$30 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

iOS Apple Camera 5G

Reminder from Apple in new television spot: with 5G iPhone 12 series, Dark Mode selfies are possible

Alan Friedman
By @wolfcallsputs
0
Earlier today, we showed you a new television commercial from Apple that explained how the Apple Watch can help an iPhone user find his missing handset with a tap on the watch. Simply put, if an iPhone is paired with a particular Apple timepiece, opening the Control Center on the Apple Watch and tapping the iPhone icon will ping the phone with an audio alert so loud that finding a lost iPhone is a snap.

This afternoon, Apple released another new television commercial, this one 30 seconds in length, called "In the Dark" which reveals that the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro lines can take selfies in the dark using Night Mode. With the song "In The Dark" by YG playing in the background, an iPhone 12 Pro user enters a closet and turns the lights off. Why? So that he can snap a selfie in the dark using Night Mode.

We see our "ace photographer" hiding in other dark spots like under the bed, behind a curtain, inside a box in a garage, and at the table at a restaurant with romantic low lighting. While all four iPhone 12 series models can take Dark Mode selfies, only the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max can take Dark Mode portraits using the rear camera thanks to the LiDAR scanner.


Night Mode first appeared on the iPhone 11 series (with the rear-facing wide-angle camera) and this year's handsets expand the feature to the wide-angle, telephoto, ultra-wide, and front camera. When Night Mode is employed, it uses machine learning algorithms to automatically brighten the image and balance the light and dark elements of a photo.

As the ad reaches its conclusion, Apple says, "Selfies in the dark? Relax, it's iPhone." However, it doesn't appear that our hero's girlfriend or wife is relaxed about his hobby.

