Reminder from Apple in new television spot: with 5G iPhone 12 series, Dark Mode selfies are possible

Reminder from Apple in new television spot: with 5G iPhone 12 series, Dark Mode selfies are possible0
We see our "ace photographer" hiding in other dark spots like under the bed, behind a curtain, inside a box in a garage, and at the table at a restaurant with romantic low lighting. While all four iPhone 12 series models can take Dark Mode selfies, only the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max can take Dark Mode portraits using the rear camera thanks to the LiDAR scanner.
Night Mode first appeared on the iPhone 11 series (with the rear-facing wide-angle camera) and this year's handsets expand the feature to the wide-angle, telephoto, ultra-wide, and front camera. When Night Mode is employed, it uses machine learning algorithms to automatically brighten the image and balance the light and dark elements of a photo.
As the ad reaches its conclusion, Apple says, "Selfies in the dark? Relax, it's iPhone." However, it doesn't appear that our hero's girlfriend or wife is relaxed about his hobby.