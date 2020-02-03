LG V60 to be launched on Verizon and other 5G networks in the US





Korean media is relaying the words of Shin Jae-suk, team lead at LG Electronics’ Mobile Communication Business that the V60 ThinQ will be sold in two markets only - North America and Europe - as "we plan on focusing on different strategies for different regions," he said while on a call with investors.





The LG V50 was announced at the end of February last year, and released way later in May at US carriers like Verizon but we hope that this fate won't be imposed on the V60. Last year, LG needed a bit more time to test and rewrite the 5G-related software on the V50 for better user experience, but this time around it will probably ship with a Snapdragon 865 processor and Qualcomm's X55 modem as a ready-to-wear kit.





For now, the most interesting tidbit about the V60, besides the increased display diagonal and improved specs is that it will be a part of LG's Dual Screen device push, too. It will be coming with the second screen folio case that allows you to just snap your phone to the accessory and double your screen real estate.





While this sounds like a great and ingenious alternative to the foldable phone concept, its first iteration was a bit too clunky and with limited applications, so hopefully its second iteration that will most probably shine in a V60 ThinQ form, will be more refined.





LG has scheduled a keynote around the MWC expo this month, and we will keep you posted as soon as the company tells us more about the V60 that would be scheduled to hit US carriers soon.