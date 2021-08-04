Galaxy Unpacked: get your Samsung rewards

 View

Galaxy Unpacked: get your Samsung rewards

 View
Accessories LG Audio

The self-cleaning and noise-cancelling LG Tone Free FP8 earbuds are now up for grabs

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The self-cleaning and noise-cancelling LG Tone Free FP8 earbuds are now up for grabs
Well, that was fast. Exactly one week after detailing the company's newest trio of AirPods Pro alternatives without revealing the US pricing structure or precise release dates of the Tone Free FP5, FP8, and FP9, LG is ready to take your orders for one member of said trio.

Despite what the model number might suggest, the FP8 are not necessarily humbler than the FP9 earbuds, skipping the latter's Plug & Wireless capabilities while adding wireless charging to the $179.99 equation.

The rest of the features are pretty much identical between the two, so there's a good chance the FP9 will cost less than 200 bucks when making their US commercial debut "later this month" as well. 

Meanwhile, the FP5 are undoubtedly set to start much lower, doing without the bacteria-killing UVnano technology of both of its siblings in addition to wireless charging and Plug & Wireless functionality while also taking a hit in the battery life department.

If you don't have a problem paying a premium for the high-end features of the LG Tone Free FP8, you should know that Amazon is somehow charging around 10 bucks less than the manufacturer itself right off the bat, listing the hot new noise-cancelling and self-cleaning true wireless earbuds as "usually" shipping "within 1 to 2 months" however.

That's obviously a long time to wait for such a small discount, but it's probably not a bad idea to keep an eye on Amazon's product listing for prospective revisions to that lengthy delivery estimate.

Although it's naturally too early to know if the Tone Free FP8 are good enough to crack our list of the best true wireless earbuds available in 2021, their features and capabilities sure sound promising, including something called 3D Sound Stage, and perhaps most excitingly, a cool Whispering Mode that could definitely come in handy at the library or in a crowded and noisy subway train.

Speaking of, you shouldn't be surprised to hear that state-of-the-art active noise cancellation is a part of the $179.99 deal, alongside a trio of microphones (in each bud) promising uncompromising voice clarity and up to 24 hours of battery life (with ANC switched off).

The Tone Free FP8 US release is great news for bargain hunters too, as several older AirPods and AirPods Pro rivals from LG can be purchased at significantly lower prices than usual.

Amazon for one has the bacteria-killing LG Tone Free FN6 on sale at the time of this writing at a huge 49 percent discount, while the noise-cancelling FN7 (which come with a good old fashioned wireless charging case bundled in) are currently marked down by a decent 14 percent of their own.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Apple and Samsung: Crashing Google's Pixel 6 party with iPhone 13 and Galaxy S22
by Martin Filipov,  0
Apple and Samsung: Crashing Google's Pixel 6 party with iPhone 13 and Galaxy S22
Another report says Xiaomi has overtaken Samsung in Europe, but only just
by Joshua Swingle,  2
Another report says Xiaomi has overtaken Samsung in Europe, but only just
Matte White OnePlus 9 Pro not canceled after all
by Anam Hamid,  0
Matte White OnePlus 9 Pro not canceled after all
One of Lenovo's best Android tablets will soon get a major upgrade
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
One of Lenovo's best Android tablets will soon get a major upgrade
Poll: Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro price: How much are you willing to pay?
by Mariyan Slavov,  4
Poll: Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro price: How much are you willing to pay?
The best Samsung phones - updated August 2021
by Daniel Petrov,  60
The best Samsung phones - updated August 2021
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless