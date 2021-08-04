The self-cleaning and noise-cancelling LG Tone Free FP8 earbuds are now up for grabs

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





Despite what the model number might suggest, the FP8 are not necessarily humbler than the FP9 earbuds , skipping the latter's Plug & Wireless capabilities while adding wireless charging to the $179.99 equation





The rest of the features are pretty much identical between the two, so there's a good chance the FP9 will cost less than 200 bucks when making their US commercial debut "later this month" as well.





Meanwhile, the FP5 are undoubtedly set to start much lower, doing without the bacteria-killing UVnano technology of both of its siblings in addition to wireless charging and Plug & Wireless functionality while also taking a hit in the battery life department.



If you don't have a problem paying a premium for the high-end features of the LG Tone Free FP8, you should know that Amazon is somehow charging around 10 bucks less than the manufacturer itself right off the bat, listing the hot new noise-cancelling and self-cleaning true wireless earbuds as "usually" shipping "within 1 to 2 months" however.





That's obviously a long time to wait for such a small discount, but it's probably not a bad idea to keep an eye on Amazon's product listing for prospective revisions to that lengthy delivery estimate.





Although it's naturally too early to know if the Tone Free FP8 are good enough to crack our list of the best true wireless earbuds available in 2021 , their features and capabilities sure sound promising, including something called 3D Sound Stage, and perhaps most excitingly, a cool Whispering Mode that could definitely come in handy at the library or in a crowded and noisy subway train.





Speaking of, you shouldn't be surprised to hear that state-of-the-art active noise cancellation is a part of the $179.99 deal, alongside a trio of microphones (in each bud) promising uncompromising voice clarity and up to 24 hours of battery life (with ANC switched off).



The Tone Free FP8 US release is great news for bargain hunters too, as several older AirPods and AirPods Pro rivals from LG can be purchased at significantly lower prices than usual.



Amazon for one has the bacteria-killing LG Tone Free FN6 on sale at the time of this writing at a huge 49 percent discount, while the noise-cancelling FN7 (which come with a good old fashioned wireless charging case bundled in) are currently marked down by a decent 14 percent of their own.