Pre-order the next Galaxy S21 and get a discount!

 View

Pre-order the next Galaxy S21 and get a discount!

 View
iOS Apple Display

LG Display will no longer supply Apple with LCD panels for certain iPhone models

Alan Friedman
by Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
Jan 20, 2021, 8:25 PM
LG Display will no longer supply Apple with LCD panels for certain iPhone models
A new report from Korea's The Elec (via AppleInsider) says that LG Display will no longer be supplying LCD panels to Apple for the low-priced iPhone SE model. The company will continue to sell a small amount of OLED to Apple for the Apple iPhone 12 series. The factories that LG Display used to manufacture LCD for Apple will now make in-vehicle displays.

The reason for LG Display's decision to back out of producing LCD panels for Apple might have to do with its inability to make a profit from the business. Starting with last year's iPhone 12 series, Apple's new high-end models use OLED only which reduces the demand for LCD from the tech giant. LG Display reportedly stopped producing LCD panels for the iPhone during the third quarter of 2020 and by the end of the following quarter it also stopped supplying other smartphone firms with LCD displays.

Apple CEO Tim Cook  has made the long trek to the pitcher's mound where he has signaled to the bullpen for replacements to LG Display; Sharp and JDI will take over the job of supplying LCD screens for the iPhone. The factories that LG Display used to make LCD panels for Apple will now be used to manufacture low-temperature polycrystalline silicon (LTPS) thin-film transistors (TFT). The latter is used for touchscreen displays used in vehicles.


This year's iPhone 13 Pro models are rumored to be equipped with ProMotion panels that update the screen 120 times per second (120Hz). At that rate, battery life takes a hit.
But with low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) displays, the screen can adjust the refresh rate to run at 120Hz when needed to make animation (such as the kind you'd find on mobile games) run and look smoother. At the same time, when the content on the display is more static (like when you're viewing an email or text), the refresh rate changes to a lower number in order to prevent the phone's battery from draining to quickly.

At this point, it isn't clear whether LG will be involved in the production of the LTPO panels alongside Samsung and BOE. The latter has tried to find a place among Apple's display suppliers, but has had problems with its output passing Apple's Quality Control.

Related phones

iPhone SE (2020)
Apple iPhone SE (2020) View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.0
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

7.6
 Based on 8 Reviews
$399 Special Apple $399 Special Target $400 Special AT&T
View more offers
  • Display 4.7 inches 1334 x 750 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Single camera) 7 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A13 Bionic 3GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 1821 mAh
  • OS iOS 14.x

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro review
Popular stories
The best Galaxy S21, S21+ and S21 Ultra preorder deals at Samsung, T-Mobile, Verizon, and AT&T
Popular stories
Next iPhone to offer in-screen Touch ID; may be called iPhone 12S
Popular stories
Apple has started work on a foldable iPhone

Popular stories

Popular stories
T-Mobile's secret sauce gives its 5G network a major advantage among its U.S. rivals
Popular stories
Samsung is discontinuing last year's Galaxy S20 range
Popular stories
Get a free Samsung Galaxy S21 5G from T-Mobile without adding a line or porting over a number
Popular stories
All Galaxy S21, S21+, S21 Ultra specs revealed in a last-minute leak
Popular stories
DuckDuckGo handles over 102.2 million search requests in one day for a new company record
Popular stories
Samsung to announce two new wireless chargers with Galaxy S21

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless