LG Display will no longer supply Apple with LCD panels for certain iPhone models
A new report from Korea's The Elec (via AppleInsider) says that LG Display will no longer be supplying LCD panels to Apple for the low-priced iPhone SE model. The company will continue to sell a small amount of OLED to Apple for the Apple iPhone 12 series. The factories that LG Display used to manufacture LCD for Apple will now make in-vehicle displays.
This year's iPhone 13 Pro models are rumored to be equipped with ProMotion panels that update the screen 120 times per second (120Hz). At that rate, battery life takes a hit.
But with low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) displays, the screen can adjust the refresh rate to run at 120Hz when needed to make animation (such as the kind you'd find on mobile games) run and look smoother. At the same time, when the content on the display is more static (like when you're viewing an email or text), the refresh rate changes to a lower number in order to prevent the phone's battery from draining to quickly.
At this point, it isn't clear whether LG will be involved in the production of the LTPO panels alongside Samsung and BOE. The latter has tried to find a place among Apple's display suppliers, but has had problems with its output passing Apple's Quality Control.