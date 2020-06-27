The unlocked LG Q70 can now be pre-ordered in the US, mid-range specs and Android 10 included

First released in the US last month via Verizon Wireless , the LG Q70 will soon be available unlocked, too. This is a mid-range smartphone that offers decent features at an accessible price, so anyone in the market for such a device should be interested in checking it out.





The unlocked Q70 has its own product page at LG's official US website , although there are no details regarding its price and launch date there. Thankfully, retailer B&H is already taking pre-orders for the smartphone, asking $349.99 for it. That's also the price that Verizon is charging for the device if you want to buy it outright.





Unfortunately, for now, B&H can't say when the unlocked LG Q70 will start shipping. In any case, the handset is "coming soon."









Running Android 10 out of the box, the LG Q70 sports a 6.4-inch display with 1080 x 2310 pixels and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor. Other notable features include a standard 3.5mm audio jack, 4 GB of RAM, 64 GB of internal memory, and a 4,000 mAh battery with quick charging. A dual rear camera (32 MP + 5 MP) and a 16 MP front-facing camera are also on board.





Built using a metal frame and Corning Gorilla Glass, the LG Q70 is resistant to shock and water (it can survive up to 1.5 meters underwater for 30 minutes).





According to LG , the unlocked Q70 is compatible with all major US carriers: Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, and Sprint (of course, Sprint now belongs to T-Mobile, but it's still a separate brand).



