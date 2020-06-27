The unlocked LG Q70 can now be pre-ordered in the US, mid-range specs and Android 10 included
First released in the US last month via Verizon Wireless, the LG Q70 will soon be available unlocked, too. This is a mid-range smartphone that offers decent features at an accessible price, so anyone in the market for such a device should be interested in checking it out.
Unfortunately, for now, B&H can't say when the unlocked LG Q70 will start shipping. In any case, the handset is "coming soon."
Pre-order the LG Q70 HERE at B&H
Running Android 10 out of the box, the LG Q70 sports a 6.4-inch display with 1080 x 2310 pixels and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor. Other notable features include a standard 3.5mm audio jack, 4 GB of RAM, 64 GB of internal memory, and a 4,000 mAh battery with quick charging. A dual rear camera (32 MP + 5 MP) and a 16 MP front-facing camera are also on board.
Built using a metal frame and Corning Gorilla Glass, the LG Q70 is resistant to shock and water (it can survive up to 1.5 meters underwater for 30 minutes).
According to LG, the unlocked Q70 is compatible with all major US carriers: Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, and Sprint (of course, Sprint now belongs to T-Mobile, but it's still a separate brand).