The unlocked LG Q70 can now be pre-ordered in the US, mid-range specs and Android 10 included

Florin Troaca
Jun 27, 2020, 3:32 PM
First released in the US last month via Verizon Wireless, the LG Q70 will soon be available unlocked, too. This is a mid-range smartphone that offers decent features at an accessible price, so anyone in the market for such a device should be interested in checking it out. 

The unlocked Q70 has its own product page at LG's official US website, although there are no details regarding its price and launch date there. Thankfully, retailer B&H is already taking pre-orders for the smartphone, asking $349.99 for it. That's also the price that Verizon is charging for the device if you want to buy it outright.

Unfortunately, for now, B&H can't say when the unlocked LG Q70 will start shipping. In any case, the handset is "coming soon." 

Running Android 10 out of the box, the LG Q70 sports a 6.4-inch display with 1080 x 2310 pixels and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor. Other notable features include a standard 3.5mm audio jack, 4 GB of RAM, 64 GB of internal memory, and a 4,000 mAh battery with quick charging. A dual rear camera (32 MP + 5 MP) and a 16 MP front-facing camera are also on board.  

Built using a metal frame and Corning Gorilla Glass, the LG Q70 is resistant to shock and water (it can survive up to 1.5 meters underwater for 30 minutes). 

According to LG, the unlocked Q70 is compatible with all major US carriers: Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, and Sprint (of course, Sprint now belongs to T-Mobile, but it's still a separate brand).

Q70
LG Q70
$414 LG Q70 on
  • Display 6.4 inches
    2310 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 32 MP (Dual camera)
    16 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 675, 4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4000 mAh
  • OS Android 10

