Verizon LG Android

Meet the LG Q70, Verizon's new mid-range Android smartphone

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
May 08, 2020, 5:32 AM
Meet the LG Q70, Verizon's new mid-range Android smartphone
Verizon silently added another mid-range Android smartphone to its ever-growing portfolio, the LG Q70. The phone made its debut on the market in Q3 2019, but only recently arrived in the United States.

The LG Q70 can be had for $350 upfront, but Verizon also offers the option to get the phone for just $10 per month for 24 months, which will reduce its price to just $240. However, that means that you'll have to agree to a two-year contract. On the bright side, customers who order the phone online will get $20 off the $40 activation fee.

Verizon's LG Q70 ships with Android 10 right out of the box, which is a great selling point for a mid-range smartphone. On top of that, the phone is IP68-certified for water, dust, and shock resistance, another important benefit that customers who decide to go for the LG Q70 will get.

Under the hood, LG Q70 is less impressive, but still quite decent for a mid-range smartphone. It packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 6150 processor, 4GB RAM, and 64GB storage. The large 6.4-inch FHD+ FullVision punch-hole display has a 16-megapixel camera included in the upper left side.

On the back, there's a dual-camera setup featuring 32-megapixel main and 5-megapixel depth sensors. Also, it's important to add the 4,000 mAh battery inside the LG Q70 should offer you up to 46 hours of usage or up to 22 days of standby time.

If you're in the market for a mid-range smartphone, the LG Q70 is a decent choice if you don't pay the upfront price, which is a bit high. Verizon's LG Q70 is only available in black, so the color options are quite limited.

Related phones

Q70
LG Q70 View Full specs
  • Display 6.4 inches
    2310 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 32 MP (Dual camera)
    16 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 675, 4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4000 mAh
  • OS Android 10

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Moto G8 Power vs G8 Power Lite vs G8 battery test complete: Record breakers!
Moto G8 Power vs G8 Power Lite vs G8 battery test complete: Record breakers!
Opinion: Give me back my compact Android phone!
Opinion: Give me back my compact Android phone!
Apple iPhone SE (2020) Review
Apple iPhone SE (2020) Review
Microsoft's Surface Go 2 tablet comes with more screen real estate, more power, same price
Microsoft's Surface Go 2 tablet comes with more screen real estate, more power, same price
The LG Velvet 5G price is official, and it's... not as great as we expected
The LG Velvet 5G price is official, and it's... not as great as we expected
iPhone SE (2020) battery test complete: these numbers crush the hype
iPhone SE (2020) battery test complete: these numbers crush the hype
T-Mobile officially unleashes full 5G potential... on two phones in one major city
T-Mobile officially unleashes full 5G potential... on two phones in one major city
Best T-Mobile phones to buy right now
Best T-Mobile phones to buy right now

Popular stories

T-Mobile officially unleashes full 5G potential... on two phones in one major city
T-Mobile officially unleashes full 5G potential... on two phones in one major city
iPhone SE (2020) battery test complete: these numbers crush the hype
iPhone SE (2020) battery test complete: these numbers crush the hype
T-Mobile is not making good on one of its biggest merger promises... yet
T-Mobile is not making good on one of its biggest merger promises... yet
Verizon vs T-Mobile, Sprint and AT&T 5G gaming speeds and latency test comparison
Verizon vs T-Mobile, Sprint and AT&T 5G gaming speeds and latency test comparison
The Samsung Galaxy S20 5G series is bombing in the US
The Samsung Galaxy S20 5G series is bombing in the US
The LG Velvet 5G price is official, and it's... not as great as we expected
The LG Velvet 5G price is official, and it's... not as great as we expected

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless