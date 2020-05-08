Meet the LG Q70, Verizon's new mid-range Android smartphone
The LG Q70 can be had for $350 upfront, but Verizon also offers the option to get the phone for just $10 per month for 24 months, which will reduce its price to just $240. However, that means that you'll have to agree to a two-year contract. On the bright side, customers who order the phone online will get $20 off the $40 activation fee.
Under the hood, LG Q70 is less impressive, but still quite decent for a mid-range smartphone. It packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 6150 processor, 4GB RAM, and 64GB storage. The large 6.4-inch FHD+ FullVision punch-hole display has a 16-megapixel camera included in the upper left side.
On the back, there's a dual-camera setup featuring 32-megapixel main and 5-megapixel depth sensors. Also, it's important to add the 4,000 mAh battery inside the LG Q70 should offer you up to 46 hours of usage or up to 22 days of standby time.
If you're in the market for a mid-range smartphone, the LG Q70 is a decent choice if you don't pay the upfront price, which is a bit high. Verizon's LG Q70 is only available in black, so the color options are quite limited.