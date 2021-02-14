Excellent new deal brings the LG K92 5G in the limelight

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





After all, we're talking about a quad rear camera-sporting device here with a more than decent Snapdragon 690 processor under its hood, as well as a sizable 4,000mAh battery and a generous 128 gigs of internal storage space paired with a 6GB RAM count.





The large aforementioned IPS LCD screen comes with a trendy hole punch and a fairly standard resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels for a sub-$400 Android 10 phone, but the LG K92 5G is available at a much lower price than you think at the time of this writing with far fewer special requirements than you probably expect.













Cricket Wireless normally charges $359.99 for this curiously designed Titan Gray handset, but new customers willing to port in their existing number to the AT&T-owned prepaid operator can pay as little as $99.99 today. There are no trade-ins involved, mind you, or any other strings attached apart from having to activate the 5G-enabled device on a voice-and-data plan setting you back $60 a month.





If you need a new number to go with your new phone or you're an existing Cricket customer looking for an upgrade, the $99.99 price will go up to $159.99, which still represents a very nice $210 discount over the aforementioned MSRP of this particular carrier-specific LG K92 5G version.













Cricket Wireless also has a couple of other 5G-capable devices on sale at reduced prices if you really don't like the K92's design. The Samsung Galaxy A51 5G and the Galaxy S20 FE 5G are discounted from $459.99 and $699.99 respectively to $149.99 and $399.99 with a number port-in and basically no other special conditions. Those are some pretty decent deals as well, although other carriers have actually sold these handsets with even deeper price cuts in the past.



