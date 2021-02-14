Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

Excellent new deal brings the LG K92 5G in the limelight

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Feb 14, 2021, 8:32 AM
With so many options available right now, it's certainly not easy to choose the ideal 5G smartphone (or even the best 5G mobile network) to fit your needs, preferences, and budget. The LG K92 5G, for instance, doesn't look special in any (positive) way at first glance, but priced reasonably enough, the 6.7-inch handset is arguably a force to be reckoned with, at least on paper.

After all, we're talking about a quad rear camera-sporting device here with a more than decent Snapdragon 690 processor under its hood, as well as a sizable 4,000mAh battery and a generous 128 gigs of internal storage space paired with a 6GB RAM count.

The large aforementioned IPS LCD screen comes with a trendy hole punch and a fairly standard resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels for a sub-$400 Android 10 phone, but the LG K92 5G is available at a much lower price than you think at the time of this writing with far fewer special requirements than you probably expect.

Check out the LG K92 5G deal here



Cricket Wireless normally charges $359.99 for this curiously designed Titan Gray handset, but new customers willing to port in their existing number to the AT&T-owned prepaid operator can pay as little as $99.99 today. There are no trade-ins involved, mind you, or any other strings attached apart from having to activate the 5G-enabled device on a voice-and-data plan setting you back $60 a month.

If you need a new number to go with your new phone or you're an existing Cricket customer looking for an upgrade, the $99.99 price will go up to $159.99, which still represents a very nice $210 discount over the aforementioned MSRP of this particular carrier-specific LG K92 5G version.

Check out the Galaxy A51 5G and Galaxy S20 FE 5G deals here



Cricket Wireless also has a couple of other 5G-capable devices on sale at reduced prices if you really don't like the K92's design. The Samsung Galaxy A51 5G and the Galaxy S20 FE 5G are discounted from $459.99 and $699.99 respectively to $149.99 and $399.99 with a number port-in and basically no other special conditions. Those are some pretty decent deals as well, although other carriers have actually sold these handsets with even deeper price cuts in the past.

Related phones

K92
LG K92 View Full specs
$395 Woot $280 eBay
  • Display 6.7 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 64 MP (Quad camera) 16 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4000 mAh
  • OS Android 10

