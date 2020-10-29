LG K92 5G debuts as affordable 5G smartphone with unusual design

The LG K92 5G has four cameras on the back, one up front

The device in question boasts a rather unusual design, to say the least. LG has chosen a two-tone finish for the rear panel with the bottom half being used for the LG and respective carrier logos.The top half, on the other hand, is home to a fancy quadruple-camera system that consists of a 64-megapixel main camera complete with an f/1.78 aperture and a 5-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter with a 115-degree field-of-view.

The remaining two cameras are a bit less impressive. They boast 2-megapixel resolutions and offer depth and macro capabilities, allowing for better portrait and close-up shots. Last on the list of camera features are a massive LED flash, which is quite hard to miss, and a decent 16-megapixel selfie camera.

A massive display, 5G support as standard, and lots of storage

LG K92 5G buyers will be able to view all of their photos on a large 6.7-inch FullVision display. It offers a Full-HD+ resolution and makes use of slim bezels coupled with punch hole technology for the aforementioned selfie camera.With a focus on videos and mobile gaming, LG has also included a stereo speaker setup and its custom 3D Sound Engine, in addition to 6GB of RAM and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 chipset.The latter is also found inside the recently announced OnePlus Nord N10 5G and enables 5G network connectivity, making the K92 5G the most affordable 5G smartphone in LG’s lineup at the moment.

Rounding out the internal setup is 128GB of internal storage that can be expanded via microSD cards of up to 2TB. There is also a 4,000mAh battery and support for Qualcomm Quick Charge 4 via the USB-C port.



Other features include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and Android 10 straight out of the box coupled with the usual LG custom UI on top.

LG K92 5G release date, price, and carrier availability

The LG K92 5G will be available in the United States starting next week via AT&T, Cricket, and US Cellular in the Titan Gray finish pictured above.

AT&T AT&T will be selling the new LG K92 5G at $394.99, making it the cheapest 5G device on the market right now.



For a limited time, both new and existing customers can acquire the 5G-ready smartphone for free with an eligible trade-in, or for $5 per month without one when choosing an unlimited wireless plan.



Customers will be able to pick up the LG K92 5G starting Friday, November 6, online and inside stores. AT&T buyers can access 5G via the customizable Unlimited Your Way plans or the Unlimited Elite package.

Cricket Cricket customers also can pick up LG’s K92 5G online and at stores from November 6, only this time the device is priced at $359.99. Buyers can access Cricket’s 5G network with the $60 unlimited plan.

US Cellular US Cellular has confirmed it will offer the LG K92 5G 'soon' but pricing and availability is yet to be confirmed.



