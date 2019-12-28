Android Huawei

These Huawei P40 Pro renders give us our best look yet at the flagship

Joshua Swingle by Joshua Swingle   /  Dec 28, 2019, 2:22 PM
Tipster OnLeaks generously provided an early glimpse at the Huawei P40 Pro not too long ago but, unfortunately, the renders in question left quite a lot to the imagination. To help clear some things up and create an updated representation of the phone’s design, 9TechEleven has partnered up with Slashleaks contributor Rodent950.

The new concept renders are reportedly based on official CAD files, although certain elements have been added based on the most recent leaks and rumors.

The Huawei P40 Pro's display will be very unique


Kicking things off with a look at the front of Huawei’s next flagship, it certainly seems as though the Chinese company is going to do everything in its power to stand out from the crowd. The reason being that the P30 Pro’s curved-edge display looks set to be replaced by a unique quad-edge panel, which means all sides of the screen will be subtly curved.

This implementation requires an all-new frame design that completely conceals the corners and holds the display in place. It’s also expected to play a key role in protecting the front of the phone because, although not visible in today’s concept renders, it will apparently create a small lip on each corner that’s presumably designed to take the impact when dropped.

Huawei’s next flagship is also envisioned with uniform bezels, which is certainly interesting considering the company’s previous comments about not wanting to make the chin any smaller because of “inadvertent presses.”

Another element in these renders is an elongated punch hole that’s positioned in the top-left corner of the display. It’s expected to replace the notch featured on this year’s Huawei flagships and should house two cameras, likely a regular selfie camera and an ultra-wide-angle alternative. 

As for the size of the display, nothing has been revealed just yet although rumors suggest Huawei is planning to increase the panel’s size from 6.5-inches to 6.7-inches. However, the presence of curved edges above and below should mean the phone’s dimensions will remain largely unchanged.

Five rear cameras are reportedly planned


Turning the phone over reveals a vertical camera setup that’s noticeably wider than the Huawei P30 Pro’s equivalent and arguably resembles that of the upcoming Galaxy S11 and Galaxy S11+. 

Exact camera specifications are yet to leak but Huawei is understood to be planning an impressive Penta-camera layout. The left side of the module should be home to the main sensor, an ultra-wide-angle shooter, and an updated periscope camera that will reportedly enable 10x optical zoom.

The right side, on the other hand, looks set to house an LED flash, a Time-of-Flight camera for improved portrait photography, and a mysterious fifth camera that might be a telephoto one designed to fill the gap between 1x and 10x zoom.

However, one of the sources behind today’s renders claims it’ll most likely be an even wider ultra-wide-angle camera or a dedicated macro alternative.

Huawei P40 Pro specifications and announcement date


The Huawei P40 Pro will be officially announced in late March 2020 at an event in Paris, France. The cheaper Huawei P40 and the budget Huawei P40 lite should accompany the premium flagship. 

As for specifications, the phone will arrive powered by the Kirin 990 5G chipset coupled with at least 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, although a minimum 12GB/256GB configuration could be on the cards.

The whole package is confirmed to be completed by Android 10 and EMUI 10. However, there’s no guarantee Google’s services and apps will be present straight out of the box because of the ongoing US government trade ban.

11 Comments

OneLove123
Reply

1. OneLove123

Posts: 1277; Member since: Aug 28, 2018

Galaxy SP40.

posted on 2 hours ago

Buddhainbaja
Reply

2. Buddhainbaja

Posts: 1; Member since: 2 hours ago

They can put 16 cameras on the back - whatever. Without Google and Android, it's just a piece of Chinese rubbish. Like it always has been, anyways.

posted on 2 hours ago

Venom
Reply

7. Venom

Posts: 3897; Member since: Dec 14, 2017

I agree. No point in getting an Android phone without Google services. Course Huawei should have done better by not being tied to the Chinese regime.

posted on 56 min ago

raky_b
Reply

9. raky_b

Posts: 427; Member since: Jul 02, 2014

I'll buy it IF it comes without Google. If it comes, I will look have to look for something else.

posted on 39 min ago

Cat97
Reply

6. Cat97

Posts: 1997; Member since: Mar 02, 2017

This multiple camera trend is getting worrisome, really. A lot of gimmick cameras that amount for nothing useful.

posted on 2 hours ago

darkkjedii
Reply

8. darkkjedii

Posts: 31713; Member since: Feb 05, 2011

Looks a lot like the Galaxy S11 renders. As long as they make a killer phone (and Huawei does), who cares. Keep pushing the innovation envelope Huawei and Samsung. Looking forward to 2020 tech.

posted on 46 min ago

S4NDY
Reply

10. S4NDY

Posts: 270; Member since: Mar 14, 2016

if you want you can add this P40 standard version too, camera layout is also similar for P40 pro is it use quad camera instead of penta camera. https://twitter.com/RODENT950/status/1211016358332370945?s=19

posted on 27 min ago

User123456789
Reply

11. User123456789

Posts: 1269; Member since: Feb 22, 2019

Hate cooktop cam, so ugly.

posted on 25 min ago

