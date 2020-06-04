This might be your last chance to get the LG G7 Fit at a crazy low price of $150

















Originally priced at an arguably excessive $420, the LG G7 Fit is not to be confused with the slightly older G7 ThinQ . But the two devices do look alike, especially when viewed from the front, which means the G7 Fit sports a sharp IPS LCD panel with a resolution of 3120 x 1440 pixels and an unnecessarily large notch.





Under the hood, you get a Snapdragon 821 processor as opposed to an 845, which seems far from ideal. But at the end of the day, this is a mid-range phone currently available for a lower price than, say, the Moto G7 or Moto G Power , and so it should be judged by far less restrictive standards.





All things considered, the Snapdragon 821 SoC is still more than reasonably fast... for a $150 device, and the 4GB RAM count and 32 gigs of internal storage space are also not bad by sub-$200 standards. Keep in mind that this is a fully unlocked smartphone you're dealing with here, made to work on any of the nation's big four wireless service providers just fine and backed by a limited 1-year B&H warranty.





The rest of the specifications are really nothing special, including a single 16MP rear-facing camera, an 8MP selfie shooter, 3,000mAh battery, traditional rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, and a headphone jack, but once again, you need to view this device through the correct lens to understand its current appeal. Clearly, retailers are trying to get rid of lingering inventory with these very compelling promotions, so you might want to hurry and pull the trigger before that happens.