This might be your last chance to get the LG G7 Fit at a crazy low price of $150

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Jun 04, 2020, 7:24 AM
Internationally unveiled all the way back in the fall of 2018 and commercially released in the spring of 2019 stateside (for some reason), the LG G7 Fit went largely unnoticed until early this year, when a seemingly random Woot deal brought its price down to $250 in brand-new condition with a 1-year warranty included.

Unsurprisingly, the special offer quickly expired, but a bunch of new ones surfaced in the ensuing months, culminating with a one-day-only B&H sale at a crazy low $150. Believe it or not, that killer deal is back for another 24 hours, which appears to suggest people are still not flocking to this 6.1-inch handset as they should.

Originally priced at an arguably excessive $420, the LG G7 Fit is not to be confused with the slightly older G7 ThinQ. But the two devices do look alike, especially when viewed from the front, which means the G7 Fit sports a sharp IPS LCD panel with a resolution of 3120 x 1440 pixels and an unnecessarily large notch.

Under the hood, you get a Snapdragon 821 processor as opposed to an 845, which seems far from ideal. But at the end of the day, this is a mid-range phone currently available for a lower price than, say, the Moto G7 or Moto G Power, and so it should be judged by far less restrictive standards. 

All things considered, the Snapdragon 821 SoC is still more than reasonably fast... for a $150 device, and the 4GB RAM count and 32 gigs of internal storage space are also not bad by sub-$200 standards. Keep in mind that this is a fully unlocked smartphone you're dealing with here, made to work on any of the nation's big four wireless service providers just fine and backed by a limited 1-year B&H warranty.

The rest of the specifications are really nothing special, including a single 16MP rear-facing camera, an 8MP selfie shooter, 3,000mAh battery, traditional rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, and a headphone jack, but once again, you need to view this device through the correct lens to understand its current appeal. Clearly, retailers are trying to get rid of lingering inventory with these very compelling promotions, so you might want to hurry and pull the trigger before that happens.

G7 Fit
LG G7 Fit View Full specs
$194 LG G7 Fit on
$200 LG G7 Fit on
  • Display 6.1 inches
    3120 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 16 MP (Single camera)
    8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 821, 4GB RAM
  • Storage 32GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 3000 mAh
  • OS Android 8.1 Oreo

