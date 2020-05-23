Latest LG TikTok involves pervert promoting Dual Screen accessory



International companies now avoid anything that could be deemed remotely sexist or perverted, as they should, and that is exactly why the latest social media post by LG is especially surprising.

LG Poland published the video yesterday

The South Korean company recently posted an unacceptable video on the official LG Poland TikTok page that promotes the Dual Screen accessory for the LG V60 ThinQ and other compatible smartphones.







The The video (via Rubén Chicharro ) in question, which has already been viewed over 2 million times, depicts a creepy old pervert using his Dual Screen device to take inappropriate photos of a young woman without her consent. The man forgets to turn off the shutter sound, causing the woman to turn around and grab the phone.



She swipes right but only finds selfies, prompting her to apologize and return the device. The pervert then swipes left to reveal several photos of her skirt, which is seemingly where the humor lies according to LG Poland.



This story will be updated when we receive an official comment from LG regarding the video and how it was approved for social media.





Society has undoubtedly advanced in recent decades and, although sexism and perversion are still very much a common occurrence in all parts of the world, the acts are deemed far from acceptable in most major countries.